Find Inspiration for a Perfectly Lit Home in 'Lighting' Magazine

DALLAS, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinking of a home lighting update? A little overwhelmed at the idea of selecting a new fixture or simply switching to LED bulbs? Find everything from the latest lighting designs to technological innovations in Lighting magazine from the American Lighting Association (ALA) and Better Homes and Gardens.

Lighting offers a peek at the latest trends and answers to questions most often asked about home lighting. Shoppers can find the new 2020 issue for sale on preferred newsstands, or pick up a free copy at an ALA-member showroom.

"Lighting is such a great way to update a room and this issue of the magazine is packed with gorgeous ideas, product tips, and design advice from the pros," says Jill Waage, Lighting editor in chief. "The breadth of styles, sizes, and finishes readily available to consumers in showrooms today is incredible. We want this magazine to help readers connect the style they want with the resource to find it."

With hundreds of inspiring images and design ideas, the magazine is a valuable tool for anyone thinking about a home update, whether it will be a small change or major renovation. Most people remodel infrequently, so it is imperative to select the right type and style of fixtures that will remain appealing and functional for many years.

It often takes a trained professional to know what will effectively create a desired look. The magazine explains what questions homeowners should ask as well as helpful measurements to bring when visiting a lighting showroom. By asking the right questions upfront, homeowners can avoid unexpected and unnecessary expenses. Many customers make the most of their showroom experience by marking their favorite fixtures in Lighting magazine ahead of time.

Consumers may pick up a free copy of Lighting at their local ALA-member lighting showroom. A digital copy of the magazine is available on the ALA website at Ideas.Lighting. To find more lighting tips or a list of ALA showrooms, visit ALALighting.com.

The American Lighting Association represents more than 3,500 members in the residential lighting, ceiling fan and controls industries in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. Member companies include manufacturers, manufacturers' representatives, retail lighting showrooms and lighting designers that have the expertise to educate and serve their customers.

