DENVER, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find My Profession's goal is to impact 100 families by providing free resume reviews to unemployed mothers and fathers. By doing this, Find My Profession hopes that each person who receives a resume review will be able to find a job by Christmas.

"We've been so blessed this year that our team wanted to give back and bless others. That's why we are reviewing 100 resumes absolutely free." – Mike Podesto, Founder/CEO of Find My Profession, Inc.

Find My Profession Reviews 100 Resumes for Families

According to a study conducted by Ladders, the average recruiter scans a resume for six seconds before deciding if the applicant is a good fit. Find My Profession's review is focused on helping create a resume that gives the best first impression possible.

Find My Profession's reviews are provided within just a couple of business days and include actionable insights and additional resources to significantly improve resume appearance.

Find My Profession's resume reviews are done entirely in-house and can be useful and relevant for just about any job type. Whether an engineer, teacher, cashier, or busy executive who is out of work, Find My Profession would love to help.

Mike Podesto and Jen Gonzales of Find My Profession will be teaming up to handle all the reviews.

Collectively, Mike and Jen have provided more than 100 resume reviews to eager job seekers and have played a role in Find My Profession's creation of more than 500 professional resumes.

It's fair to say that Find My Profession is well-qualified to provide a meaningful review.

"OK, so how do I receive my free resume review?"

Here's how …

Eligibility Dates

Free resume reviews will be offered between November 18 and December 18.

How to Qualify

Any mother or father in the United States who is currently unemployed will qualify.

Getting Started

If the qualifications above are met, send your resume to help@findmyprofession.com, referencing this giveaway, and FMP will get started on the free resume review.

About Find My Profession

Founded in 2015 by Résumé Guru Mike Podesto, Find My Profession has grown to receive more than 150 five-star reviews while being recognized by clients and partners as one of the greatest Executive Resume Writing Services in the nation. For more information, visit www.findmyprofession.com.

Media Contact:

Jen Gonzales

Phone: 831.888.0967

Email: help@findmyprofession.com

Related Images

