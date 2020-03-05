Find Today's Hottest Food Trends in the Frozen Food Aisle!

Recent food industry studies show: 69% of Americans enjoy eating "breakfast for dinner;" 60% prefer to eat snacks and small meals during the day as opposed to large meals; and U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods grew 11% last year, bringing its market value to $4.5 billion.*

Today's Frozen Food Aisle Has Something for Everyone

According to the National Frozen & Refrigerated Food Association (NFRA), frozen food manufacturers have listened to consumers and are delivering on innovative products and cuisines that are aligned with today's dining habits and health trends.

Have special dietary preferences? Whether you are looking for vegan, gluten-free, organic, non-dairy, ethnic…the frozen food aisle has it all.

Like healthy snacking and small plates? The freezer aisle offers so many appetizer and small meal options - high proteins, low carbs, indulgent flavors, healthy veggies, fruits, and more.

Need a quick and easy meal idea? Breakfast foods are hot anytime during the day, and the frozen food aisle has creative options like breakfast pizzas, burritos, bowls, sandwiches and more.

And there is more good news – with March being National Frozen Food Month, you can find many special deals, prices and promotions on these new frozen foods; and NFRA is celebrating the annual event with a $10,000 Sweepstakes, which you can enter at EasyHomeMeals.com.

Why Frozen Foods are Hotter than Ever!

If you haven't been in the frozen food aisle lately – now is a great time to go and discover all that's new, and why it has become a popular destination for today's shoppers.

Frozen foods maintain optimal freshness – flash-freezing technology delivers "perfect preservation," freezing at the peak of freshness and maintaining flavor and nutritional value, right from the field or sea.

Frozen foods are part of the food waste solution - they allow you to use only what you need, and put the rest back in the freezer. You have a longer shelf life, portion control, less food waste, and you save money.

Frozen foods require little or no preparation - the picking, cleaning, slicing and dicing are already done. And your favorite foods are always in season.

Today's frozen foods have been developed and prepared by expert chefs in test kitchens across the country – using real ingredients and rigorously evaluated by nutritionists and dietitians. It's Real Food…Just Frozen!

Bottom line – the benefits of frozen foods are many – in meal planning, cooking or entertaining. Be sure to visit EasyHomeMeals.com for many meal ideas and recipes featuring America's favorite frozen foods.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

