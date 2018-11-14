Find What You Need for the Holidays with Facebook Marketplace

Luckily, you can get your shopping done and earn extra cash with the help of Facebook Marketplace, a place on Facebook that makes it easy to discover, buy and sell items. In fact, more than 1 in 3 people on Facebook in the US use Marketplace each month.

So, how can you find deals on gifts and earn extra cash? Here's how you can make the most of the holiday season with Facebook Marketplace:

Find holiday decor and one-of-a kind gifts in your local neighborhood

Whether you're shopping for holiday decor or searching for unique, customized gifts for friends and family, search Facebook Marketplace to see what's available nearby.



To find what you're looking for, just type in a few key words, then narrow your results by location and price. You can message the seller via Facebook Messenger and even pay for the item all without having to leave Facebook.

Selling on Marketplace is an easy and fast way to earn extra money

There's still time to earn extra cash for the holidays by selling items you no longer need. You might have $500 sitting in your living room and not even know it! To post a listing for sale, just snap a few photos of your item, write a brief description, and name your price.

According to Facebook, popular holiday items for sale include trees, festive clothing, and decorations like ornaments, wreaths, and lights. If you have these items and don't plan to use them this year, now is a great time to sell them!

