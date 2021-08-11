Find Your Fishing Freedom With 2022 Alumacraft Pro Series Bass Boats

Designed to help people find their fishing freedom, the refreshed Pro Series features enhanced ergonomic seating for added comfort, increased number and size of storage compartments, and expanded color options for an eye-catching and unique look. The new Alumacraft Pro Series meets the rugged demands of anglers at any level, from beginners to professionals, and ensures that incredible days on the water remain easy.

MORE VALUE, WITH ROOM AND COMFORT

Offering more boat for the money, Alumacraft Pro Series Bass boats are known for large bow and aft casting decks, excellent stability, and maximum storage space for all the gear needed for a hassle-free day on the water – no matter what you are catching.

Alumacraft redesigned the bow deck to include even larger rod storage compartments that will accommodate up to eight-foot rods. In addition, the port and starboard side storage compartments are each 25% bigger and there are two additional tackle storage areas for the "must-have" lures to land the big ones.

"Whether it's a planned adventure or a spur-of-the-moment trip, fishing is more than the thrill of a great catch, it's a way of life," said Grant Wildgrube, Manager, Product Strategy, Alumacraft. "And this way of life isn't just about escaping, it's about truly living and finding your fishing freedom. Alumacraft boats deliver that promise, and now with even more comfort."

Built with tough construction and high-quality finishes, Alumacraft Pro Series Bass boats are perhaps best known for their strength, reliability and smooth ride that anglers love. To complement that, BRP has upgraded creature comforts for a more enjoyable on-water experience.

Seating has been optimized for 2022, with a specific focus on ergonomics. The shape, density and positioning of all seats has been improved to provide better all-day comfort for long days on the water. This includes changing the shape of the cockpit seats to provide more upper back support and for passengers, changing the shape of the casting seat to eliminate pressure points. Now there is no slowing down the pursuit of the catch.

