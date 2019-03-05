Find Your Pot Of Gold At Barona Resort & Casino On St. Patrick's Day

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barona Party People are hosting a St. Patrick's Day celebration at Barona Resort & Casino all day long on Sunday, March 17.

Players are invited to wear green and grab their lucky charms and come to Barona for chances to win cash and other prizes playing Party People games including Shamrock Shenanigans, Pot 'O Gold and Catch the Rainbow.

"Barona will be your pot of gold at the end of the rainbow on St. Patrick's Day," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Join us for an entire day of fun and chances to win some green and fabulous prizes."

Adding to the St. Patrick's Day fun, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. players can enjoy delicious and free food mob treats on the casino floor including Shamrock cookies and St. Patty's mint shakes. Additionally, Season's Fresh Buffet will be serving corned beef and cabbage, colcannon (a traditional mixture of mashed potatoes, cabbage, onion and bacon), beef stew with Guinness and bread pudding with an Irish whiskey sauce. Sage Café will offer corned beef and cabbage with boiled new potatoes and Irish soda bread. The Plaza will be dishing out corned beef and cabbage and beef stew with Guinness.

