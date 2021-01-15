Finding a way to do service for Martin Luther King Day is now easier than ever before

Whether you have a few minutes or a few hours, virtual and in-person opportunities abound this long weekend Tweet this

USAserves.org is the place for helping the USA assess, respond and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, its economic upheaval and our society's social reckoning. This modern, frictionless guide to active nonprofits in the USA is designed to engage the public to where they are needed and to the causes that matter most to them, and their community.

The platform is free to the public and nonprofits, underwritten by the nonprofit technology organization Inspiring Service.

As has occurred in nearly two dozen communities and four states, leaders are using the platform to build back better. Inspiring Service started with a single site in 2018 in Cincinnati, expanded to Boston, Los Angeles, Nevada and Appalachia before the coronavirus hit in early 2020. During the pandemic, the organization expanded more broadly – and now serves nearly two dozen regions across almost a dozen states.

Residents of four states can use Inspiring Service's platform to explore MLK Day opportunities, and residents in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Los Angeles can use the nonprofit's sites in those respective communities to explore as well. Here are the links if you are in one of these regions. Many of the MLK Day events are virtual and can be participated in no matter where you live or work.

Michigan: https://miserves.org/mlk-day-events/

Ohio: https://ohioserves.org/mlk-day-events/

Nevada: https://nvvolunteerconnect.org/mlk-day-events/

Massachusetts: https://msaconnectsforgood.org/mlk-day-events/

Cincinnati: https://cincinnaticares.org/mlk-day-events/

Los Angeles: https://letsvolunteerla.org/mlk-day-events/

The work highlighting Martin Luther King Day events builds on the work Inspiring Service is doing in four states and in other communities. More can be learned about that work at https://inspiringservice.org/michigan-state-service-commission-awards-inspiring-service-contract/ and https://inspiringservice.org/massachusetts-state-agency-awards-inspiring-service-contract/

SOURCE Inspiring Service

Related Links

http://inspiringservice.org

