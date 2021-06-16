Finding the Perfect Campsite Just Got Easier

LARAMIE, Wyo., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A record number of campers are flooding campgrounds across the country making it hard to find the perfect available campsite. Enter new technology from CampgroundViews.com that empowers campers to virtually tour campgrounds, get real time availability information on the campsites and click to book the site they want. The technology is integrated into the CampgroundViews.com search engine and currently includes 144 public campgrounds in AZ, UT, CO, WY, MT, ID and NV with several hundred more becoming available over the next few weeks.

Here is an available campsite at Holter Lake Campground in Montana. The green icon denotes sites that are available for reservation during the chosen dates. Campers can click on the icon to get more information and to book the site. Example of the information available when looking at campsites. The icon is red because the site is booked during the desired dates of stay. For the campers that may already have booked this site they can use this to plan their trip and know available space. Moosehorn Campground in Utah

"There is no shortage of campsites. There is a shortage of good information to help find available campsites," stated Mark Koep, Founder and CEO of CampgroundViews.com, "This new virtual tour technology makes it easy to find a campsite and minimize the fear of venturing into the unknown."

COVID restrictions set-off a chain reaction that has driven travelers to the outdoors in RVs and campers. Record RV sales and record outdoor participation has strained the existing systems and popular campgrounds. The age-old problem of trying to find a campsite still lingers and "would be" campers are left to guess and hope that they are picking a good site with limited information.

Unlike hotels, where everyone can fit in the same room and same bed, every camper is uniquely different. RVs and tent equipment come in different sizes, the camping groups have different numbers of people, and the campers themselves want different views and surrounding features. New campers also face fear of picking the wrong place or staying in an unfriendly environment. No technology has ever addressed this complex problem until the launch of the Campground Virtual Tours.

"Finding the right site is a visual problem," added Mr. Koep, "With these tools campers no longer need to guess and hope. We are what would happen if Google Streetview took TripAdvisor camping."

The technology has the added benefit of reducing barriers to camping, spreading out demand to lesser known locations and encouraging more people to enjoy the outdoors. When finding campsites campers are faced with limited information on tens of thousands of campground sites. For example, many know of the handful of campgrounds inside Yellowstone National Park but how many know that there are 78 campgrounds within 50 miles of the park? These tours will empower campers to venture to lesser known places with more confidence in their decisions.

About CampgroundViews.com: Accessible at https://www.campgroundviews.com/ . The Campground Virtual Tours are a new technology added to the existing search engine that already contains 50,000+ photos, 3,000+ videos and 16,000+ campgrounds. With millions of campers served to date the search engine is the single best place to find and see campsites.

The tours are located behind a membership paywall. More information: https://www.campgroundviews.com/join-the-club/

