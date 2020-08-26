Finding the Perfect Powersports Adventure for Your Bucket List

The maker of Sea-Doo personal watercraft, Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, BRP, launched Uncharted Society , a collaboration bringing together its lineup of powersports vehicles with leading adventure providers across North America. This partnership provides people an opportunity to get out of their quarantine-induced funks by exploring nature with friends and family and trying something new.

Professionally curated, the adventures vary from action-packed, one-day rides to multi-day, fully guided, off-the-grid, all-inclusive escapes. All vehicles are provided and no previous riding experience is needed. All you have to do is show up and make memories, all while respecting social distancing guidelines and health precautions.

With options for every season across varying terrain, from exploring hard-to-reach places accessible only to off-road vehicles, to scenic highway rides, to fishing from a personal watercraft or hitting the mountains on a snowmobile, there's something for nearly everyone.

Consider these experiences to try:

Full-Throttle Adrenaline from Zion to Bryce National Park, Utah

This four-day adventure covers more than 500 miles of high-adrenaline, off-road driving through the Zion area backroads onto Dixie and Fishlake National Forest and into Bryce National Park. This outing includes perks like a professional cook, photographer, videographer and all necessary camping gear provided.



Dads and Kiddos Adventure in the Grand Canyon

Connect with your children while marveling at one of the seven natural wonders of the world. This professionally guided, four-day, Can-Am side-by-side off-road experience to the Grand Canyon is a perfect opportunity for fathers and kids to have an adventure of a lifetime. Mileage, food and activities along the way are especially designed with kids in mind and the trip is set up to maximize fun while creating a no-stress vacation.



Hook a Big Adventure in Lake Powell, Utah

Over two days and one night on scenic Lake Powell , this trip covers 130 miles in total with time for exploring canyons along the way. During the day, you can fish along rocky outcroppings, troll in narrow canyons and relax in the shade of large overhangs called glens. Evenings are just as spectacular as you will be able to view the stars exactly like the first inhabitants and explorers of this great region did.



Women's On-Road Ride to California's San Gabriel Mountains

This women-only, full-day ride is a chance to escape the ordinary through Angeles Crest to the Mt. Wilson observatory perched 5,700 feet above the sprawl of Los Angeles , stopping along the way to take in the sights and stop at hidden gems. This trip is specifically designed for people with and without motorcycle experience since no motorcycle license required.



Powder for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in the Rocky Mountains

For those who like to get their hearts pumping, this full-day experience includes riding groomed snowmobile trails into Idaho to reach Saint Charles Peak. At an altitude of 9,700 feet, you'll be able to see from the Grand Tetons of Wyoming to the Uinta Mountains of Utah . This Ski-Doo trip includes adventures through large basins and deep powder all the way to a mountain luge with high banks on either side.

Find your next adventure and learn more at unchartedsociety.com.

