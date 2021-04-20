Finding the Right Freelancer Can Be Challenging: Stoke Talent's New MyTalents Portal Helps Companies Hire Freelancers Faster and Smarter

As companies rely more on freelancers and independent contractors, keeping track of everyone's experiences and work product becomes increasingly challenging. Companies need a reference book of freelance talent so that when they need someone for a specific project, they can know just who to hire from those they have already contracted. That's where MyTalents comes in.

With the MyTalents portal, companies can build an organizational memory of all non-payroll workers - including external agencies, independent contractors, freelancers and consultants - and keep all records in one, searchable and easy-to-use database.

New and current freelancers are added to the MyTalents portal and then, as each step of a project is completed, teammates' feedback is uploaded to the freelancer's profile and stored alongside public data, their work portfolio, legal documents signed, and other details. With search functionality built in, companies can look through every freelancer hired by the company by skillset, experience, and project. By pulling up a freelancer's profile, a hiring manager can see which departments that person worked with, and read through the feedback to make sure only the best freelancers are considered for new opportunities - making the hiring process seamless, faster, and better.

"The talent you choose to work with can have an immense effect on the success of a project and productivity of a team," says Shahar Erez, CEO and Co-founder of Stoke Talent. "There are millions of freelancers across the United States, and for many companies, freelancers are truly the key to productivity, so finding qualified talent should not be an obstacle. With MyTalents, Stoke Talent is making this process better by enabling companies to search, find and hire freelancers more quickly and effectively."

To learn more about MyTalents, please visit https://www.stoketalent.com/my-talent-portal/

About Stoke Talent

Stoke Talent is a freelance management system (FMS) that makes it easy for companies to work with independent contractors. It reduces the hassle of hiring, onboarding, tracking and managing invoices while ensuring full legal and tax compliance. To learn more about the company, visit www.stoketalent.com

SOURCE Stoke Talent