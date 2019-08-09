Findings from Banggood: Top 10 Most Popular Made-in-China Products Among Global Users in 2019

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a leading Chinese online retailer that focuses on B2C cross-border export e-commerce, today released a list of the top 10 items sold on their website weighing more than 2kg in the first half of 2019. Coming in at number one is 3D printers, with top destinations listed as Italy, highlighting a growing demand for "Made-in-China" tech among global consumers.

The Full List:

1. 3D Printer

2. Laptops & Netbooks

3. Electric Bikes

4. Projectors & Accessories

5. Robot Vacuums

6. Upright Vacuums

7. Television & Accessories

8. Laser Engraving Machines

9. Digital Multimeters & Oscilloscopes

10. Power Inverter

"The total amount of 3D Printers sold is more than twice the number of the second item in the list," said Aaron Chen, Director of Operations of Banggood. "Italy, the United States, Germany and Brazil top the list of delivery destinations for sales amount. We also see positive numbers in several Asian countries, such as India and Japan. There is also much potential to explore products weighing more than 2kg."

Banggood began the 2kg + strategy at the beginning of 2019 to promote the sale of "big items", over 2kg. It selects items from its expanding product lines featured on its website and categorizes them into different themes according to users' daily routines, such handicrafts, outdoor sports, pet supplies, gardening and more to create a better shopping experience for users.

The company's widely available supply chain established in the 10+ years has laid a solid foundation for the implementation of the strategy. Products sourced from trusted suppliers from more than 100 regions across China allows the company to focus on quality, with no room for compromise.

Its network of 37 overseas warehouses covering different locations and partnerships with professional international shipping companies has also enabled Banggood to complete effective distribution and door-to-door delivery to users in more than 200 countries and regions.

"The sales numbers, so far, have proved that focusing on the promotion of 'big items' is an excellent way to increase revenue," Aaron said.

About Banggood

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Banggood is a leading e-commerce company in China. By running its website www.banggood.com and pages on other platforms, Banggood has sold more than 500,000 types of products to the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Spain, Australia, Russia, Japan and other countries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html

