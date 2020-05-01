Fine Art Shippers Update on Art Shipping Services in New York

NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine Art Shippers, a family-owned company providing art handling and art shipping services, is still open for business in NYC and other world's major art centers. We are continuing to support and serve the art community during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, keeping all our operations as normal and uninterrupted as the current situation allows. Our team is working hard to maintain the art logistics business as usual and fulfill the needs of our clients worldwide.

Fine Art Shippers

Along with other international art shipping companies, Fine Art Shippers has faced many hurdles because of the new coronavirus outbreak. Numerous shutdowns, flight cancellations, and export/import restrictions have made it almost impossible to ship fine art and antiques smoothly and without delays. However, we want to assure our clients and friends that Fine Art Shippers team makes every effort to deliver professional art handling and shipping services as seamlessly as it is possible in these difficult times. We monitor the situation in the US and worldwide to find the most efficient solution to any shipping need and follow all the guidelines given by our government and health organizations.

At Fine Art Shippers, we pay particular attention to the safety of our team and clients, operating in follow protocols of official authorities and using all the protective gear to stop the spread of the disease. We carefully clean and disinfect frequently touched objects, surfaces, and everything used for the packing and transportation of art and antiques to/from our warehouse in Brooklyn. "Safety First" approach is our priority today and we stick to it as closely as possible.

Despite all the challenges, Fine Art Shippers is still in business and ready to help with any art handling and shipping needs as far as the current situation allows. Whether it comes to professional art packing and custom crating, local moving of a valuable artwork, or international art delivery, please visit Fine Art Shippers at https://fineartshippers.com/ to learn more about our services and options that we offer in New York and worldwide. We are here for you now, and we will be here for you when the crisis is over and things get back to normal. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

