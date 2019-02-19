Fine Lineage launches a new line of custom, museum quality family trees and lineage charts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine Lineage, a team of art and print professionals, is pleased to announce the launch of its extensive range of pre-designed and custom, museum quality lineage charts. These charts offer exceptional print quality, along with choices of beautiful graphics and layouts, plus the ability to create a completely bespoke design that reflects family heritage to perfection. Fine Lineage works with both individuals and professional genealogists.

Fine Lineage Origins Collection Fine Lineage Heritage Collection

Its focus is on quality, fine materials, exceptional printing to create a work of art that is wonderful to display, and includes one's family lineage for a truly personal touch. It's a celebration of the family story, providing a glimpse into history, making these charts a fantastic gift for family members and reunions. Fine Lineage can create a genealogy chart from family records, or they can use a data file from a family tree software, or other electronic files, making this a simple process to obtain a lineage chart for any family.

Fine Lineage uses state of the art print processes to create professional quality products with highly detailed, rich colored, and archival-ready pieces. This attention to detail, in combination with the personalized chart itself, takes a family's story and turns it into a visual masterpiece. Fine Lineage is dedicated to helping people to create a visual representation of where they came from. They believe that understanding our roots, knowing our individual stories, and having a family heirloom that exhibits the journey that brought us to where we are today is incredibly important.

It is easy to lose sight of the importance of family at a time when communication becomes less personal, so the ability to connect with our past is more crucial than ever. Through recording and passing on of family history, future generations can know that same story and build on it, adding to the captivating stories of families and roots. That is Fine Lineage's mission, helping people connect with their own story, not just today but into the future.

For more information about Fine Lineage you can visit their website at www.finelineage.com. To see a brief overview of the Fine Lineage philosophy, see the video at:

https://youtu.be/KpwB8Q-ZSG4

The custom lineage charts are available now, and to celebrate the launch of this new line, Fine Lineage is offering free shipping for a limited time.

