Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Host Ardbeg National Bus Tour at Lemoyne Premium Collection

LEMOYNE, Pa., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Lemoyne will host a stop of the Ardbeg National Bus Tour, making a Friday night in September the perfect time for enthusiasts to "escape" and sample premium scotch whiskies.

The Ardbeg National Bus Tour will stop at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, West Shore Plaza Shopping Center, 1200 Market St., Lemoyne, between 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM Friday, Sept. 21.

When guests step on the bus, they will be taken through the story of Ardbeg in an escape room-themed adventure. They will have to search for clues, solve puzzles, and unlock the key to Islay before the clock runs out.

Scotch whisky fans 21 years of age and older will also have the chance to sample four premium products inside the Lemoyne Fine Wine & Good Spirits:

Ardbeg Corryvreckan Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky (Code 36379) – $89.99

Ardbeg Uigeadail Islay Malt Scotch Whisky (Code 7095) – $74.99 (save $5 )

(save ) Ardbeg An Oa Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky (Code 49372) – $59.99

Ardbeg Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Ten Years Old (Code 3262) – $51.99

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

