Fine Wine & Good Spirits to Welcome Rapper Yelawolf to Homestead Premium Collection

HOMESTEAD, Pa., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 330 E. Waterfront Dr., Homestead, Allegheny County, will host a bottle signing featuring famed "Slumerican" rapper Yelawolf at 3:00 PM Sunday, Feb. 17.

Yelawolf is a widely-known underground rapper and singer-songwriter. In 2018, he created and launched Creek Water, an American whiskey heralded for its expressive and loud character and distributed under his "Slumerican" brand label by Mystic Farm and Distillery, Durham, North Carolina.

Yelawolf will sign purchased bottles of Creek Water Whiskey, answer customers' questions, and share history, information, and interesting facts about his product.

