Fine Wine Importer Wilson Daniels & Edmond de Rothschild Heritage Announce New Distribution Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine wine importer Wilson Daniels and the Rothschild family are proud to announce that effective September 1, 2018, Wilson Daniels has become the sole US importer of Bordeaux wines of Edmond de Rothschild Heritage.

The passion for wine that runs in the Rothschild family was born in 1868 when James de Rothschild purchased Château Lafite-Rothschild in Pauillac. His great-grandson, Edmond, began a new chapter in the family adventure by acquiring Château Clarke in the Médoc. Today, Château Clarke has been producing top-quality wines since 1973 and the Rothschild family have produced some of the most famous Bordeaux in history.

"We are thrilled with the addition of Chateau Clarke, Château Malmaison and Château des Laurets to our Portfolio – and confident in our ability to exclusively market high-end and classified Bordeaux wineries in America," said Wilson Daniels president Rocco Lombardo. "Our goal remains to raise the bar for fine wine in the United States, and we're proud to have the opportunity to import one of France's legendary luxury wines—a big step forward in our mission."

Ariane de Rothschild stated, "This opportunity comes at a fortuitous time, as we continue to cultivate and reinforce the international expansion of our fine wines. Our decision to cultivate a partnership with Wilson Daniels was based on their wide range of essential knowledge and resources within the industry. With their expertise and our enduring dedication to the fine wine market, our wines will find new homes in the United States' dynamic, rapidly expanding industry for years to come."

Since Ariane de Rothschild began her leadership of the group in 2015, Château Clarke, the family's flagship Bordeaux property, has undergone a sweeping process of modernization and enhancement. As of March 2018, Edmond de Rothschild Heritage has produced 3.5 million outstanding bottles spread over 500 hectares of vines in France, Spain, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa. Exports comprise 90% of sales, with both domestic and international markets showing significant growth.

The Bordeaux properties:

Château Clarke dates back to the 12th century, with monks originally tending the vines, before its purchase in 1973 by the Baron Edmond de Rothschild, full re-planting and expansion to 55 hectares. The wines produced today enjoy widespread prestige, high ratings and enviable tasting notes, thanks in part to the extensive modernization overseen by Edmond de Rothschild's son, Benjamin.

Also, on the left bank and neighboring Château Clarke, Edmond de Rothschild purchased Château Malmaison. After the vineyard was restored to its former glory, the Baron named the wine after his spouse, the elegant Baroness Nadine de Rothschild, who created an enchanting garden there where roses and jacarandas have pride of place.

Both Château Clarke and Malmaison are Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon blends with the particularity for the Médoc to have a majority of its vineyard planted in with Merlot.

Plus, a very rare white Bordeaux from the Médoc in a wine region known for their reds "Le Merle Blanc de Château Clarke" very exclusive item (only 1 250 cases produced a year). Admired in particular for their elegance and exceptional longevity, these wines are essential to the Médoc region's thriving industry.

On the right bank and more recently acquired by Benjamin de Rothschild, Baron Edmond's son, in 2003, the 19th century Château des Laurets overlooks 40 hectares of vines growing on a soil consisting of clay and limestone rock. Château des Laurets is a classic Merlot-Cabernet Franc blend from the St Emilion area. Already seen as a leader in its appellation, the Château is rapidly becoming a threshold for the other satellite AOC.

About Wilson Daniels

Founded in 1978, Wilson Daniels is a family-owned importer and marketer representing a portfolio of luxury wines and spirits. Based in Napa Valley, Wilson Daniels upholds the high standards set by founders Win Wilson and Jack Daniels — with a keen focus on long-term strategic partnerships with family-owned and operated properties that possess a profound respect for terroir. To learn more — www.wilsondaniels.com

About Edmond de Rothschild Heritage

Edmond de Rothschild Heritage is a unique lifestyle brand created by Ariane de Rothschild in 2016. This brings together the following historical activities: Wines (The Compagnie Vinicole) - Hospitality (the Domaine du Mont d'Arbois, the must-see destination for exceptional stays in the mountain including the Four Seasons Hotel Megève) - Nature (the farm producing farmstead Brie de Meaux AOP, nurseries and beehives).

Wines : the Compagnie Vinicole is composed of 7 estates (Château Clarke, Château Malmaison, Château des Laurets, Rimapere, Flechas de los Andes, Rupert & Rothschild Vignerons and Macán) spread over 500 hectares in France, Spain, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa, producing 3.5 million bottles a year. One hundred percent of the wine comes only from the company's properties. Ninety per cent of production is for export to nearly 80 countries.

About Château Clarke

Purchased in the 18th century by its namesake Irish family, Château Clarke became quite famous in the early 20th century before it was gradually forgotten and re-established in 1973 by Baron Edmond de Rothschild, great-grandson of James de Rothschild. Château Clarke represents the gold standard of Old World Bordeaux in the Médoc. In 1998, Benjamin de Rothschild took the reins of Château Clarke from his father, renovating the fermentation room, recently calling on the expertise of oenologist Eric Boissenot and solidifying the Edmond de Rothschild Heritage wine division's status as an icon of Bordeaux production. www.edr-heritage.com

About Benjamin & Ariane de Rothschild

After the passing of Edmond de Rothschild in 1997, his son Benjamin took over, both in the Médoc and in the exploration of new regions. In a globalized world, the aim is not to standardize wine production; on the contrary, it is about taking into account local specificities in order to create new wines. Starting in South Africa, then Argentina, and more recently in New Zealand and Spain, the company's mission is to achieve the highest quality in the terroir, joining forces with local experts to do so.

His wife, Ariane de Rothschild, now holds various board positions across the Edmond de Rothschild Group, including Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) S.A., Holding Benjamin & Edmond de Rothschild Pregny and Barons & Baronne Associés.

In January 2015, she was appointed as chairwoman of the Group Executive Committee. She also devotes a considerable amount of time to philanthropy through a historical network of family foundations. The Edmond de Rothschild Foundations play a pivotal role in demonstrating the commitment of her family and her own personal dedication to education and social engagement in arts, social entrepreneurship, medical research, environment and cross-cultural dialogue.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Schrecengost, AVP Public Relations

Alexschrecengost@wilsondaniels.com

212.823.6261

SOURCE Wilson Daniels

Related Links

http://www.wilsondaniels.com

