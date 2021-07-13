BOSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finetune, a global educational technology company, announced that its advanced content authoring product, Finetune Generate, is now patent pending. Finetune's state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language generation (NLG) algorithms have been shown to increase subject matter experts' (SME) test item authoring output three to ten-fold, while improving item quality and creativity. Generate solves important challenges faced by assessment owners.

A fundamental problem in testing operations is that writing quality test questions is time-consuming, expensive, and subject to shortages of subject matter experts. "No one who is responsible for test development has ever complained about having too many good test questions," noted Dr. Sara Vispoel, Finetune's Chief Assessment & Learning Officer. "Shortages of these questions reduce the measurement quality of tests and decrease the value of information coming from them."

Generate is something entirely new for the assessment world, and it has been proven in action. "We have run many pilots of Generate studying its performance in a wide variety of real-world applications with organizations that are leaders in their fields. While Generate consistently improves item writers' output, even more impressively, the quality metrics are consistently judged superior to authoring without Generate," said Dr. Saad Kahn, Chief AI Scientist & Innovation Officer.

Steve Shapiro, Finetune's CEO, noted that Generate is "one of those rare game-changing products that improves testing for all of its stakeholders. Assessment leaders love the increased strategic, public relations, and revenue opportunities. Testing managers appreciate that Generate is fast, flexible, easily implemented, and budget-sparing. Psychometricians are grateful to avoid test design compromises due to item shortages. Authors—especially volunteer authors—really appreciate the creativity and productivity boost that Generate's AI and NLP provides them. And test-takers naturally receive the benefit of better quality tests."

Finetune's prowess in educational technology has led to the creation of products that are the backbone of teacher education, assessment scoring systems, and advanced AI content tagging. Simmy Ziv-el, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer shared Finetune's philosophy: "Computer scientists know that the best AI tools are used by domain professionals in a hybrid human-AI fashion. Our AI supports subject matter experts' creativity and authoring insight. It is creating opportunities for testing programs that were not available only a few months ago."

A white paper on Finetune Generate is available for download at www.finetunelearning.com/generate.

