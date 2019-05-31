FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com Celebrates Rosé Day with 10 Percent Off Rosé Wines June 1 through June 8

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Rosé Day on June 8 and National Rose Month, FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will offer 10 percent off all rosé wine purchases placed online between midnight on Saturday, June 1, and 11:59 PM on Saturday, June 8.

FWGS.com offers an extensive product selection, as well as the convenience of delivery directly to customers' homes, businesses, or to Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations of their choice. The site offers one flat delivery fee for up to three bottles – $7 for delivery to a store and $14 for delivery to a non-store address in Pennsylvania.

This offer applies only to rosé wine category purchases made through FWGS.com. In-store purchases are not eligible. The 10 percent discount is applied to orders before tax, does not apply to shipping costs, and excludes clearance and special order items, and licensee purchases. Offer applies to items currently in e-commerce inventory only, while supplies last. All other terms and conditions for purchases made on FWGS.com apply.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide and licenses more than 20,000 beverage alcohol producers and retailers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

