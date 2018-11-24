FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com Offers Free Shipping on Online Orders of $50 or More Through Jan. 1

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the holiday season, Fine Wine & Good Spirits will offer free shipping on all online orders of $50 or more placed on FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com between 12:00 AM Tuesday, Nov. 27, and 11:59 PM Tuesday, Jan. 1.

FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com offers customers an ever-expanding product selection as well as the convenience of delivery directly to homes, businesses, or to Fine Wine & Good Spirits store locations of their choice.

To be eligible for free shipping, an order must total $50 or more before tax. Free shipping does not apply to Special Order items, Limited-Release Lottery items, Wine Club subscriptions, and licensee purchases. Offer applies to items currently in e-commerce inventory, while supplies last. All other terms and conditions for purchases made on FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com apply.

The e-commerce fulfillment center recently moved from a 4,000 square foot facility in the Lehigh Valley to a nearly 30,000 square foot facility in Montgomery County. The larger warehouse has allowed the PLCB to expand its online offerings to include about 5,300 items, including its most popular items found in stores across Pennsylvania, as well as hundreds of luxury and Chairman's Selection® items.

The relocation of the e-commerce fulfillment center precedes a major redesign of FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com expected to be introduced in 2019. The new and improved website will be mobile-friendly and include streamlined navigation and other functionality to greatly improve the customer experience online.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide and licenses more than 20,000 beverage alcohol producers and retailers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

