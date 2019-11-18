Finexpo Launches a Social Media Platform VF.SG to Unite Entrepreneurs in Asia and Build a Vibrant Community of Tech-Savvy and Self-Driven Contributors

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finexpo, a leading events company specializing in finance and tech exhibitions, lux trade show, EdTech, on-line media, today launched a startup media source, VF.SG. VF.SG is the first portal to offer anyone an opportunity to become a contributor in niche topics such as business, tech, finance and startups. The idea is to leave the traditional editorial approach in the past and give a free tribune to those wishing to speak up and share great stories.

From now on, startups and businesses do not need to spend time and money on media advertising. Instead, the company can run its own blog on VF.SG where articles are posted free of charge, enabling self-promotion. The media platform cuts the middleman and provides direct contact with target audience.

To start writing, simply register on the website and agree with terms and conditions. From there the journey begins.

"Asia region has a very limited number of high-quality people and business-orientated sources with a personal approach. Those that exist today do not live up to standard or are just another news website," said Eli Archer, VF.SG Chief Editor. "Our aim is to share first-hand experiences and connect those thinking of investment, career path or just starting a project," he added.

