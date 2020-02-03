FinFit: 2020 Best Places to Work in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinFit, a FinTech company that provides over 145,000 employers with a unique financial wellness benefit platform, was recently recognized as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Virginia. The annual winners list was selected by Virginia Business Magazine and Best Companies Group.

FinFit is honored to be included in this elite group. The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Virginia, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

- Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity

- Be a publicly or privately held business

- Have a facility in the state of Virginia

- Have at least 15 employees working in the state of Virginia

- Be in business a minimum of 1 year

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Virginia. The first part comprising 25% of the total evaluation was based on each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience, making up the remaining 75%. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

About FinFit

Founded in 2008, FinFit has grown to be the nation's largest holistic financial wellness benefit platform that has transformed thousands of lives, servicing over 145,000 clients. FinFit provides a self-directed online experience that helps employees improve their financial well-being and become financially stable. Through personalized financial assessments, premier educational resources and one-on-one financial coaching, employees are motivated to increase their financial knowledge and change their behavior to better manage their finances. FinFit helps to eliminate stress in the workplace by providing sensible financial solutions like early wage access, student loan services and consumer loans made by Celtic Bank, Member FDIC, that empower employees to tackle financial challenges. FinFit is a powerful way for employers to attract and retain talent by helping employees get focused, get healthy and become more productive.

