FinFix Article Demystifies and Measures Impact of Securitization

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A precedent setting article explains, and quantifies, the process and impact of creating securities. With over 50 years of experience in finance and operations, Veronica Ann Williams saw the need to explain financing and identify vulnerabilities. Securitization is the first in a series of publications based upon her Flow of Financing model. While this article starts with an analysis of derivatives, using mortgage-backed securities as an example, Williams creates a financial model that projects the profit and loss to all parties throughout the lifetime of a security.

This article was inspired after an extensive investigation that expanded to the federal government. The findings, in a case docketed by the U.S. Supreme Court, are capsulated in the article Battling Homewreckers.

Securitization: Long Term Effects of Securitizing Mortgages and other Underlying Assets is available at https://www.finfix.org/purchase/. It's trend setting purchase and distribution strategy is designed to encourage others to learn from – and build upon – Williams' extensive research.

Securitization is produced by FinFix and published by DiscoverIT®.

About Veronica Ann Williams

Veronica A. Williams, a global authority on finance and technology, is an acclaimed author and professional speaker. In addition to being a trusted ethics authority and leading a private advisory firm, Williams serves on Corporate Boards, as a Judge for professional competitions and as an Arbitrator Chairperson for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Williams attended graduate programs at Northwestern University (USA) and École Superieure des Sciences Économiques et Commerçiales - ESSEC (France) and undergraduate at Brandeis University. She holds a Kellogg MBA, Brandeis BA and other credentials. Williams is a Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. See https://www.finfix.org/Founder-FinFix.pdf or www.VeronicaWilliams.com.

About FinFix

Established in 2014, FinFix strives to bring economic parity to financial services by fighting fraud, establishing vehicles to help educate and assist Americans seeking to borrow, and lessen government burdens to fix problems. FinFix was founded by Veronica A. Williams.

