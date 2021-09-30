Fingercheck Leads G2 Fall Awards with Eight Wins, Including "Momentum Leader," "High Performer," "Fastest Small Business Implementation," and "Best Support"

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally recognized as the world's most comprehensive software marketplace and review site, G2 recently announced its award winners for the fall season. Fingercheck, which specializes in HR software and payroll management, has received eight individual awards, further cementing its reputation as a standout in the field.

What makes these recognitions so special is that all of G2's awards are based solely on user reviews and points of data. This objective way of determining the award-winners gives true insight into which products users truly value. In this autumn's release, Fingercheck received Easiest Setup, Fastest Implementation, Best Support, and High Performer (for both Small Business and Mid-Market), Easiest to Use (for Small Business), Users Most Likely to Recommend (for Mid-Market), along with Leader, Momentum Leader and High Performer (in general).

"Specialized guidance each step of the way." - G2 User Review

As a "High Performer" across several categories, Fingercheck exemplifies the most efficient method to organize and maintain Hiring, Employee Self-onboarding, Time-Tracking, Scheduling, HR Management, Payroll, Benefits & Insurance, and Expense Tracking. The "Momentum Leader" status further illustrates that Fingercheck is on the cutting-edge of tech, and paving the way for HR development. "Fastest Implementation" signifies how easy and user-friendly the platform is, and "Best Support" shows just how much each and every customer is valued.

"The interface is very user-friendly. Whenever there is an issue, the live chat on the site is super responsive" - User Review

Fingercheck currently has a 4.6 out of 5 ranking on G2, thus demonstrating its favorability among users. G2 boasts over one million user reviews, and Fingercheck is proud to be among one of the most positively evaluated companies on the platform.

"Fingercheck has a wide variety of services with a wonderful customer service team!" - User Review

The G2 awards are just further evidence that Fingercheck really delivers, from a diverse collection of products to impeccable customer support.

See what Fingercheck's customers are raving about - join the winning team today. Get in touch at 1-800-610-9501 for a FREE trial or visit: www.fingercheck.com.

