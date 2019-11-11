FingerID shows Revolutionary Fingerprint AI System at Milipol, Paris

PARIS, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moqi (https://fingerid.ai) will be officially releasing a revolutionary automatic fingerprint identification system (AFIS) at Milipol Conference (booth 5H195, Forensics Section) at Paris, France, from November 19-22. This system FingerID, is based on newest advances in artificial intelligence. With its revolutionary performance and accuracy at large scale, FingerID has already proved to be a huge success in deployment.

By building a single national fingerprint repository in collaboration with the national police department, FingerID provided a SaaS framework that centralizes all fingerprint identification requests from criminal investigation to immigration services. It can accurately identify one fingerprint from a database of 2 billion fingerprints in less than one second.

This fingerprint-identification AI technology gives institutions the ability to vastly upgrade their identity verification and authentication paradigm, making it more secure and convenient. It can be applied in forensics, national ID, immigration, correctional facility, and other applications and scenarios where biometrics is the most sensible option for verification. Faster and more accurate identification can protect security and privacy, prevent fraud, enabling a safer and more secure world.

How powerful is FingerID?

FingerID's forensics application can make full use of existing fingerprint collection devices, even mobile phones, to collect fingerprints. It then matches the prints through its backend self-learning AI system without needing to manually mark fingerprint minutiae features, and still automatically achieve recognition within 2 billion fingerprints. This is made possible from a series of innovative breakthroughs in algorithms and systems design. This system currently supports a nationwide fingerprint database that could be scaled to the tens of billions.

Since launch, this revolutionary AI-driven AFIS has matched more than 60,000 latent fingerprints in criminal cases, and cracked hundreds of previously unsolved murder cases that have stayed open due to difficult to match fingerprints.

Combined with fingerprint's innate uniqueness in every person, this new technology is set to revitalize the role of fingerprint as a key method for identification. It is the most convenient, secure, private, biometric identification technology for many police and public sector applications.

FingerID will have a booth (5H195 at the Forensics section) at the Milipol Conference in Paris from November 19-22, 2019.

