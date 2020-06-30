Fingerprint and Mondia Partner to Offer World's Best Learning and Entertainment Content for Kids and Families

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerprint, a leading provider of digital content for kids and families, and Mondia, a Dubai-based technology company specializing in the marketing and distribution of digital content, announced an agreement to offer Fingerprint's kids entertainment platform Kidomi™️ to telco operators and enterprise customers across selected markets globally.

Kidomi™️ offers localized content and is available in 14 languages with an engagement rate of 12 hours per user every month on average.

"Mondia has a long history of working with global telco operators and companies to help them achieve high levels of engagement with their respective audiences by providing turnkey digital entertainment solutions for their customers," said Dr Amadeo Rahmann, CEO of Mondia Group. "The Kidomi™️ entertainment product is a great addition to our content portfolio."

"We look forward to expanding our relationship with Mondia and to offering our award-winning, premium entertainment and learning platform, Kidomi™️, to companies looking to reach and engage with global family audiences," said Nancy MacIntyre, CEO and Co-Founder of Fingerprint. "With hundreds of games, videos and reading activities, Kidomi™️ provides a fun learning experience that can make a significant positive impact in the early development stages of school-age children."

Kidomi™️, the award-winning, all-in-one app is suitable for kids ages 3-12 and delivers highly engaging, family-friendly content with thousands of premium games, videos and books from top global brands like DreamWorks, Crayola, Toca Boca and more. The library features expert-curated content mapped to U.S. Common Core Standards, allowing kids to learn something new every time they play. Kidomi™️ provides a safe, ad-free, subscription experience with no in-app purchases and has a dashboard that allows parents to manage screen time, set limits by activity and filter favorite content for kids, while a detailed activity feed provides insight into kids' learning patterns and usage habits.

About Mondia (mondia.com)

Mondia is a leading technology company which specializes in the marketing and distribution of digital content. We understand where the markets are going, where tech fits, and use that knowledge to solve business challenges and deliver the best user experiences. Mondia creates personalized digital experiences for people by providing them with the best and latest digital content anywhere, anytime; from health, entertainment, lifestyle, gaming, music to sports. We help enterprise customers grow their user engagement and maximize their monetization potential through payment connectivity, customer acquisition and life cycle management services. With nine offices across Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mondia reaches over 1.3bn end-users across 48 countries. The company works with more than 80 telco operators around the world, over 1,000 content providers and 200 merchants. Learn more: www.mondia.com

About Fingerprint (fingerprintplay.com)

Fingerprint is a leading global provider of digital content for kids and families. The San Francisco-based mobile technology company creates custom kids' learning and entertainment platforms and curates content for customers around the world. Industry leaders in technology, edutainment, broadcast and more license Fingerprint's technology platform and use its content solutions to serve up customized branded mobile networks that help them better connect with families in a safe and meaningful way. Fingerprint has content partnerships with more than 200 developers in more than 60 countries and commercial partnerships with Samsung, Verizon, TCL, T-Mobile, Sprint, Ericsson and more. Fingerprint is funded by leading media and technology investors, including Corus Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation, Reed Elsevier Ventures, Trinity Capital Investment and GSV. For more information, visit fingerprintplay.com or facebook.com/FingerprintPlay.

