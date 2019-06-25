Fini Sweets Brings Imaginative Offerings and Next Generation Flavors to U.S. Candy Market

Fini Sweets, Spain's No. 1 candy manufacturer and distributor, has nine licorice and gummy products on its North American roster. Products include allergen-free, gluten-free and vegan friendly sweets to satisfy a growing and largely unfulfilled market. Fini Sweets will expand its U.S. retail presence this summer, and introduce Flip It, a signature packaging innovation that satisfies two candy cravings in one clever package for twice the fun and flavor.

"Our creations deliver on two of the most important drivers of consumer choice – amazing taste and texture that surprises and satisfies," said Fini Sweets Director of Marketing Trevin Morton. "With our North American candy lineup, Fini Sweets is celebrating a global flavor palette and combinations of shape and texture that can only be found with Fini."

The celebrated creative spirit of Fini Sweets was on display at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, as the brand paired with renowned candy artists to create a 4.5-foot rendering of The Chicago Theatre using Fini candy as their medium. The display was an homage to the brand's new U.S. headquarters and an illustration of how Fini Sweets inspire the imagination.

"We believe every Fini Sweets product is its own small work of art – a testament to innovation, vibrant color, imaginative shapes, and, most importantly, the art of taste," said Morton. "We're excited to liven up the summer snacking season with the debut of our Flip It line and introduction of other creative, summer-ready snacks."

The Fini Sweets U.S. product lineup includes:

Gummies

Cinema Mix: These treats are ready for their close-up. Fini's Cinema Mix is theater-ready pack of gluten free and fat free licorice and gummy candy in delightful shapes and flavors.

Fini 3D Bears: Because Fini's great taste is anything but flat, Fini gummy bears take on a whole new dimension as supersized gummy candies. These bears are more than just cute, they're friendly to restricted diets. Fini Sweets 3D bears are gluten free, fat free and made from real fruit juice.

3D bears are gluten free, fat free and made from real fruit juice. Jelly Beans: Every gluten-free bean packs an unexpected pop of vibrant flavor. Get creative and mix two or more together for your own secret recipes, or try Fini favorites like Cherry + Cola, Pineapple + Pina Colada or Lemon + Cream.

Licorice:

Jolly Jamboree: A resealable bag opens a veritable explosion of Fini favorite sweets in a variety of shapes and flavors. Sharing is encouraged, but not required.

Kollisions: The boldest-ever mix of sweet & sour licorice; Kollisions are an unexpected twist (literally!) on a classic snack.

Shock Tongues: Jolt your taste buds with these shockingly sour licorice belts. Choose your signature combination among Shock Tongues' six flavor offerings: Watermelon, Green Apple, Lemon, Grape, Cherry and Blue Raspberry.

Sour Tornados: Licorice filled with the power of sour. With twisted fruit flavors outside and sour filling inside, this licorice packs a one-two punch!

Hooplas bring colorful, two-in-one licorice fun in captivating shapes that are almost too pretty to eat. Flavors include Orange-Cherry, Blueberry-Raspberry, Strawberry-Apple and Watermelon Lemonade.

Flip It: Sweet or Sour? Why choose? Flip It is a brand-new packaging innovation that satisfies both cravings. Clever new packaging exclusive to Fini Sweets brings twice the fun and flavor. Flip it over and take a walk on the wild side.

American consumers currently can find these treats at 7-Eleven, at many favorite specialty sweets shops and online at Amazon. Fini fans can expect several announcements this summer; including updates on new distribution partners and flavor creations.

About Fini Sweets

Fini Sweets is a leading global candy maker known for nearly 50 years of imaginative and delicious non-chocolate confections. Founded as a family business, Fini Sweets continues to be family-run and family-focused as it has expanded to over 100 international markets. Fini Sweets, Spain's number one candy manufacturer and distributor, has gained global brand recognition for its innovative offerings, its inspiration of creativity and its leadership role in better-for-you and allergen-free candy options. Headquartered in Murcia, Spain, Fini Sweets arrived in the U.S. in 2014 and now offers a unique portfolio of delicious licorice and gummy products. Discover Fini fun at finisweetsusa.com.

