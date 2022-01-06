Finished Vehicles Logistics Market to Record USD 20.28 Bn Growth | APL Logistics Ltd., ARS Altmann AG, and CEVA Logistics AG emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Size is expected to increase by USD 20.28 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.99% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate, occupying 54% of the global market share. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for finished vehicles logistics in APAC. The market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The finished vehicles logistics market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of a significant number of vendors. Leading vendors in the market are competing by expanding their operations in new geographies and by launching differentiated services. Some vendors are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to gain access to new products, enter new markets, and remain competitive.

APL Logistics Ltd.: The company offers finished vehicles logistics, with unique transportation options perfect for vehicle manufacturers.

ARS Altmann AG: The company offers finished vehicles logistics by rail and road, which includes a large variety of high-quality services for the automotive industry and for the high and heavy division at their centers.

CEVA Logistics AG: The company offers finished vehicles logistics services such as CEVA Lead Logistics, I2M Road Transportation, Global Air and Ocean Management, and others.

Ekol Lojistik AS: The company offers finished vehicles logistics solutions, that are tailored specifically to the automotive and spare parts industry to ensure peak efficiency in process management.

GEFCO Group: The company offers finished vehicles logistics with expertise in a range of areas such as logistics engineering, multimodal transport, customs and fiscal representation, storage and preparation of vehicles, as well as distribution and last-mile delivery.

Regional Market Outlook

The finished vehicles logistics market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. The increased production of motor vehicles in countries such as India, China, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea and the increasing population are driving the finished vehicles logistics market in APAC. Also, the expansion of automobile manufacturing plants by global brands is fueling the growth of the regional market.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Driver:

Growing automotive industry:

The global automotive industry has grown significantly over the years. The rise in the sales of automobiles, especially in developing regions has contributed to the growth of the industry. For instance, between 2018 and 2019, the sales of passenger cars in Brazil increased by over 2 million units. In addition, the growth in the global population has been increasing the demand for passenger and commercial vehicles. With the increase in global vehicle production, the demand for logistics for the transportation and warehousing of finished vehicles is increasing worldwide. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Trend:

Rise in the production and export of electric vehicles:

The growing concerns over the pollution caused by ICE vehicles have led to the emergence of electric vehicles. These vehicles help reduce pollution levels. They emit 50% lesser greenhouse gases compared to ICE vehicles. Many such benefits are encouraging consumers to prefer electric vehicles over fossil fuel-powered vehicles. This has resulted in an increase in the production of electric vehicles, which is driving the demand for efficient logistics services, thereby driving the market growth.

Finished Vehicles Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.99% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 20.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, India, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled APL Logistics Ltd., ARS Altmann AG, CEVA Logistics AG, Ekol Lojistik AS, GEFCO Group, Koopman Logistics Group BV, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, OMSAN Logistics, Sevatas, and United Parcel Service Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

