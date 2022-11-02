Finishing Lines Market to Reach US$ 11 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Substantial applications of finishing lines in automotive industry generating sizable revenue streams, fueled especially by automotive refining coatings; rise in demand in metal finishing lines underpins tremendous opportunities

Extensive use of industrial ovens in heating and drying applications creates enormous lucrative avenue in Finishing Lines Market; Asia Pacific and Europe projected to lucrative markets

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demands for high-speed, energy-efficient, and flexible surface treatment processes in various industries such as automotive, oil & gas, aerospace, and electronics, are identified as key Finishing Lines Market growth factors. Automotive finishing is a remarkably lucrative segment, and an in-depth study by TMR found that the automotive industry held a major Finishing Lines Market share in 2021. The overall value of the market was pegged at US$ 7.1 Bn in 2021.

Rise in demand for metal finishing in multiple industries is boosting the Finishing Lines Market size. New design advancements and technological innovations in components used in finishing lines have enabled firms to tap into the vast demand for products among metal fabricators. Furthermore, the introduction of integrated booth/ovens has expanded the horizon, indicate recent Finishing Lines Market trends.

Key Findings of Finishing Lines Market Study

Automotive Finishing Presents Abundant Opportunities Especially in Surface Treatment : There is a need for automotive finishing products and services for imparting protective coatings that can offer resistance to environmental degradation. Moreover, automotive finishing lines are widely being utilized for meeting the esthetic requirements. Of note, environment-friendly refinish coatings present a massive lucrative avenue for players catering to the demands for finishing lines in the automotive industry, underscored a recent analysis of the Finishing Lines Market trends.

: There is a need for automotive finishing products and services for imparting protective coatings that can offer resistance to environmental degradation. Moreover, automotive finishing lines are widely being utilized for meeting the esthetic requirements. Of note, environment-friendly refinish coatings present a massive lucrative avenue for players catering to the demands for finishing lines in the automotive industry, underscored a recent analysis of the Finishing Lines Market trends. Adoption of Energy Efficient and High-Speed Finishing Lines Propelling Product Sales: Widespread need for energy-efficient finishing lines in metal fabrication has opened up massive profitable avenue for firms in the Finishing Lines Market. The study found that the demand in powder coating in metal finishing is expected to steadily rise, and thus will open up new revenue streams. In addition, strides made in decorative plating processes in metal fabrication have expanded avenues. Companies are seeking value-grab opportunity in high-speed and customized finishing lines.

Finishing Lines Market: Key Drivers

Expansion of the automotive sector over the past few decades is a key underpinning for the strides in the Finishing Lines Market. Of note, a thriving demand for automotive refinish coatings hinged on repair and maintenance activities.

Extensive use of finishing lines in plating and painting processes in metal finishing industry is a key driver of the Finishing Lines Market. The study authors opine that growth in powder coating industry will fuel the future growth frontiers.

Finishing Lines Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe held a significant share of the global Finishing Lines Market in 2021. The regional market has been propelled by continuous technological advancements in the equipment used in the finishing lines. Rapid pace of commercialization of these in various end-use industries has spurred the revenue generation.

held a significant share of the global Finishing Lines Market in 2021. The regional market has been propelled by continuous technological advancements in the equipment used in the finishing lines. Rapid pace of commercialization of these in various end-use industries has spurred the revenue generation. In 2021, Asia Pacific held a major share of the global market amounting to 59.6%. Rise in demand for finishing lines in manufacture of electrical products and electronics components has generated massive lucrative avenues. China has emerged as highly lucrative market in the region.

Finishing Lines Market: Competition Landscape

The TMR study found that the competition landscape is characterized by presence of small- and large-scale service providers vying for sizable shares in the Finishing Lines Market. The authors observed that key players and followers have increasingly focused on expanding their product portfolio and engaging in mergers and acquisition.

Some of the key players in the market are Crescent, Blasdel Enterprises Inc., Reliant Finishing Systems, Reliant Finishing Systems, Reliant Finishing Systems, Global Finishing Solutions, Spray Equipment & Service, Nordson Corporation, Graco Inc., and J. Wagner GmbH.

Finishing Lines Market Segmentation

Component -

Pre-treatment Plants

Ovens

Paint Booths

Conveyor Systems

Control Systems

Others

Application -

Automotive Parts

Engine and Motors

Interior Parts

Exterior Parts

Others

Electronics and Control Panels

Furniture

Machinery

Household Appliances

Others

End-use -

Automotive

Building and Construction

Aerospace and Aviation

Consumer Goods

Heavy Industries

Electronics

Others

Regions Covered -

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

