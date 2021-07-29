Finitive Honored on Financial Technology Report's 2021 List of Top 100 Financial Technology Companies

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finitive, the leading data-driven private credit marketplace, today announced that it has been named one of the Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2021 by the Financial Technology Report.

Founded in 2017, Finitive's tech-enabled platform offers institutional investors access to a multi-trillion-dollar market of private credit opportunities across multiple asset classes and structures, including specialty finance, online lending, marketplace lending, and private credit funds. Using Finitive, borrowers have opportunities to access private credit funding from over 700 institutional investors with over $6 trillion in AUM.

"Finitive's private credit marketplace uses technology and proprietary algorithms to connect borrowers with capital providers quickly and efficiently," said Finitive founder and CEO Jon Barlow. "It is a distinct honor for Finitive to be recognized by Financial Technology Report for making private credit transactions fast and accessible through its tech-enabled platform. As we continue to enhance our deal-sourcing capabilities, Finitive will help more borrowers access capital and increase shareholder value, while helping more investors find deals."

Finitive's deal origination engine draws opportunities from across the world, providing investors with a source of private credit transactions not found anywhere else. All investments are funded directly by investors to borrowers, with no intermediary entity to add to time and costs.

The Financial Technology Report provides industry executives, professionals, and investors with important news and information on the financial technology industry. The awardees were selected based on product quality, customer adoption, management team caliber, organizational effectiveness, and company growth. This year's list highlights companies that provide faster, streamlined, and individualized services. The awardees have a diverse range of products and services that have transformed the financial industry. View the full list here: https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/the-top-100-financial-technology-companies-of-2021/

About Finitive

Finitive is the leading data-driven private credit marketplace. Through its tech-enabled platform, institutional investors access a multi-trillion-dollar market of private credit opportunities across multiple asset classes and structures, including specialty finance, online lending, marketplace lending, and private credit funds. Borrowers gain efficient access to capital via a global network of investors who are actively allocating to private credit. All regulated activities are conducted through North Capital Private Securities, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. For additional information, please visit Finitive's website at www.finitive.com.

About The Financial Technology Report

The Financial Technology Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the financial technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on financial technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector. http://www.thefinancialtechnologyreport.com.

