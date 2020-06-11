Finjan Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Finjan Holdings, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN) to affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC (collectively, "Fortress") for $1.55 per share in cash is fair to Finjan shareholders. On behalf of Finjan shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Finjan shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Finjan Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Finjan and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Finjan shareholders; (2) determine whether Fortress is underpaying for Finjan; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Finjan shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

