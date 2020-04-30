Finkelstein & Krinsk Brings National Class Action Against Toyota For Inadequately Designed Low-Pressure Fuel Pump In Flagship Vehicles

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finkelstein & Krinsk LLP, a nationally recognized California based class action law firm, announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit against Toyota Motor North America, Inc., Toyota Motor Sales, USA, Inc., and Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing, Inc. ("Toyota Defendants") on behalf of lessees and purchasers of certain Toyota/Lexus vehicles equipped with an allegedly inadequately designed Denso low-pressure fuel pump. The lawsuit asserts that the Toyota Defendants were aware the fuel pump was defective and concealed the information from the public, continuing to tout the safety and reliability and inducing consumers nationwide to purchase or lease affected Lexus/Toyota vehicles.

We believe the defect in the fuel-pump manifests when the impeller absorbs fuel and deforms, causing the pump to misfeed fuel to the engine and resulting in unintended acceleration/deceleration and stalling at high-speeds. The defect raises a substantial safety issue as sudden power fluctuation increases the likelihood of accidents. To date, the Toyota Defendants have issued a recall but are unable to deploy a repair for the putative defect.

The following list of Lexus/Toyota vehicles are involved:

LEXUS

ES350

2018-2019

LEXUS

GS 350

2013-2015, 2018-2019

LEXUS

GS300

2018-2019

LEXUS

GX460

2014-2015

LEXUS

IS 300

2018-2019

LEXUS

IS200T

2017

LEXUS

LC500

2018-2019

LEXUS

LC500H

2018-2019

LEXUS

LS460

2013-2015

LEXUS

LS500

2018-2019

LEXUS

LS500 H

2018-2019

LEXUS

LX570

2014-2015

LEXUS

NX200T

2015

LEXUS

RC 200T

2017

LEXUS

RC 300

2018-2019

LEXUS

RC 350

2015, 2018-2019

LEXUS

RX350

2017-2019

TOYOTA

4RUNNER

2014-2015

TOYOTA

AVALON

2018-2019

TOYOTA

CAMRY

2018-2019

TOYOTA

COROLLA

2018-2019

TOYOTA

FJ CRUISER

2014

TOYOTA

HIGHLANDER

2018-2019

TOYOTA

LAND CRUISER

2014-2015

TOYOTA

SEQUOIA

2018-2019

TOYOTA

SIENNA

2017-2019

TOYOTA

TACOMA

2018-2019

TOYOTA

TUNDRA

2018-2019

Finkelstein & Krinsk LLP has successfully litigated class actions for over 30 years while representing corporate, union, and individual clients. If you lease and/or own a vehicle identified above, you may be entitled to relief, including monetary damages. To discuss your rights or to determine if your vehicle is included, please contact John J. Nelson at 619-238-1333, or email [email protected].  The firm will contact you as requested.

