Finkelstein & Krinsk Brings National Class Action Against Toyota For Inadequately Designed Low-Pressure Fuel Pump In Flagship Vehicles

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finkelstein & Krinsk LLP, a nationally recognized California based class action law firm, announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit against Toyota Motor North America, Inc., Toyota Motor Sales, USA, Inc., and Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing, Inc. ("Toyota Defendants") on behalf of lessees and purchasers of certain Toyota/Lexus vehicles equipped with an allegedly inadequately designed Denso low-pressure fuel pump. The lawsuit asserts that the Toyota Defendants were aware the fuel pump was defective and concealed the information from the public, continuing to tout the safety and reliability and inducing consumers nationwide to purchase or lease affected Lexus/Toyota vehicles.

We believe the defect in the fuel-pump manifests when the impeller absorbs fuel and deforms, causing the pump to misfeed fuel to the engine and resulting in unintended acceleration/deceleration and stalling at high-speeds. The defect raises a substantial safety issue as sudden power fluctuation increases the likelihood of accidents. To date, the Toyota Defendants have issued a recall but are unable to deploy a repair for the putative defect.

The following list of Lexus/Toyota vehicles are involved:

LEXUS ES350 2018-2019 LEXUS GS 350 2013-2015, 2018-2019 LEXUS GS300 2018-2019 LEXUS GX460 2014-2015 LEXUS IS 300 2018-2019 LEXUS IS200T 2017 LEXUS LC500 2018-2019 LEXUS LC500H 2018-2019 LEXUS LS460 2013-2015 LEXUS LS500 2018-2019 LEXUS LS500 H 2018-2019 LEXUS LX570 2014-2015 LEXUS NX200T 2015 LEXUS RC 200T 2017 LEXUS RC 300 2018-2019 LEXUS RC 350 2015, 2018-2019 LEXUS RX350 2017-2019 TOYOTA 4RUNNER 2014-2015 TOYOTA AVALON 2018-2019 TOYOTA CAMRY 2018-2019 TOYOTA COROLLA 2018-2019 TOYOTA FJ CRUISER 2014 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 2018-2019 TOYOTA LAND CRUISER 2014-2015 TOYOTA SEQUOIA 2018-2019 TOYOTA SIENNA 2017-2019 TOYOTA TACOMA 2018-2019 TOYOTA TUNDRA 2018-2019

Finkelstein & Krinsk LLP has successfully litigated class actions for over 30 years while representing corporate, union, and individual clients. If you lease and/or own a vehicle identified above, you may be entitled to relief, including monetary damages. To discuss your rights or to determine if your vehicle is included, please contact John J. Nelson at 619-238-1333, or email [email protected]. The firm will contact you as requested.

SOURCE Finkelstein & Krinsk LLP