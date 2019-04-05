Finland Animation, VFX & Games Industry Report 2019: $322 Million Strategies, Trends & Opportunities Report 2019

DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Finland Animation, VFX & Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The animation industry in Finland is vibrant with several active smaller production companies and independent filmmakers, many combining the production of independent as well as commissioned productions.

Finnish animation industry has adopted new digital animation technologies and the industry's output is diverse with productions targeted at television, cinema, games, mobile phones and the internet. There is a wide spectrum of animation makers, studios and projects which form part of the Finnish animation industry.

Half of the work force work in mid-large size animation studios and the rest of the half work with small animation companies or on a freelance basis. There are numerous active game production companies and independent filmmakers, who combine producing independent films and commissioned work. Several animators are actively working on collaborations with international co-productions. Finnish animation has many talented young artists with several animation students graduating from the art academies every year.

The Finnish animation industry has several animation productions in production and development. The industry is actively exploiting animation IP across games, books, toys, soft drinks, apparel, and educational applications, which is opening up new global audiences and markets.

The Finnish Ministry of Education and Culture has established Finnanimation, a non-profit association formed by Finnish animation producers in 2005 which carries out various promotional and cultural export activities globally. Finnanimation, the network of Finnish animation producers, has played a key role in spreading the awareness of Finnish animation globally over the last ten years including Mifa, Asia TV Forum (Singapore), Rio Content Market, Kidscreen and Sichuan TV Festival.

The total value of the Finnish games industry was US$ 266 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 322 million by 2020. Mobile & hand-held games are the fastest growing segment, followed by Console games. The PC games segment is the slowest growing segment.

Key Topics Covered:



European Animation Industry

DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT

Feature Film Industry in Europe

MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING

Trends in Europe

COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS

DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS

ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE

Animation Movie Budgets in Europe

Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe

ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES

CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE

Television Series Development in Europe

PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS

Copyright Chain in Europe

Co-Production Strategies in Europe

CONTRACTUAL ISSUES

KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS

CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING

Distribution Strategies in Europe

PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS

3D Market in Europe

ADVANTAGES OF 3D

DISADVANTAGES OF 3D

Industry Constraints and Challenges

Market size of European Animation, VFX & Games industry

Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe

European Animation & VFX industry Market Size

European Games industry Market Size

Animation, VFX & Games industry in Finland

Recent Movie Trends in Finland

Industry evolution and key Animation productions

Globally successful Finnish animations

Government Support

Games Industry in Finland

KEY TRENDS IN THE FINNISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN FINLAND

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN FINLAND

Key Opportunities & Strategies for Finnish Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES

Finnish Video Games Market Size & Opportunity

