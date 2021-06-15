FinMkt Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMkt , a best-in-class loan origination and point of sale financing SaaS provider, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers." FinMkt's award-winning multi-lender point of sale financing platform is optimized for the home improvement and healthcare industries to provide a seamless borrowing experience and a universal credit application to serve borrowers across the credit spectrum.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO and co-founder of FinMkt, Luan Cox, will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. FinMkt will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome FinMkt to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "FinMkt and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"It is a great honor to be recognized as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum," said Ms. Cox. "As a woman and minority led company, FinMkt believes that diversity drives innovation. That spirit of inclusivity is at the heart of our company and in the technology that we build. FinMkt's platform enables a cost effective, speed to market entry to digital lending and point of sale financing for banks and credit unions to offer merchants of all sizes a best in class point of sale financing technology serving borrowers of all types."

For the first time in the community's history, over 30% of the cohort are led by women. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 26 countries, with UAE, El Salvador, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. 2021 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here .

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms .

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers21

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here .

About FinMkt: FinMkt is revolutionizing point of sale financing in home improvement and healthcare with a multi-lender, full credit spectrum platform. FinMkt's award-winning, API-driven technology offers a fully customizable end-to-end and modularized point of sale financing and loan origination SaaS solution for lenders, contractors, providers and OEMs.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

