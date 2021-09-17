FINN Partners Appoints Tom Jones to Lead New York Health Group and Pharma Sector Teams

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications agency FINN Partners announced today that Tom Jones will lead its New York Health Group and Pharma Sector teams. The promotion recognizes Jones' multiple contributions to driving Practice growth, elevating creativity for clients, and fostering Practice community and global expertise. Jones is appointed to the position held previously by Kristie Kuhl, JD, who was appointed FINN Global Health Practice Lead in July. In his new role, Jones reports to Kuhl.

Tom Jones, FINN Partners New York Health Group and Pharma Sector Lead

"Joining FINN has been an incredible opportunity. My career now fully aligns with my personal and professional values – to prioritize the needs of patients, physicians and colleagues, which are foundational to success in this life-changing work," said Jones. "My colleagues – many now working virtually around the world – are united by an understanding that we improve people's health through our clients' success. That understanding, shared by everyone involved at FINN, is creating winning work for clients."

In his new role, Jones will continue to elevate the New York Health Group's presence within the pharma sector and strengthen client relationships across North America. He also continues in his role leading the Global Practice Health Academy, the professional development institute within FINN that brings together colleagues' best practices and market learnings worldwide.

"Since Tom joined FINN, the New York Health Group has been growing at an impressive pace and delivering some of the most compelling work in the industry," said Kristie Kuhl, managing partner, FINN Global Health Practice Lead. "That work is led by people who share values and a mission to make a difference through the efforts of health innovators, and Tom fosters energy and passion among his FINN colleagues that are the keys to their success."

Jones joined FINN from Ketchum, where he led its North American Health Practice. Throughout his agency career, he has been team leader for numerous creative campaigns, securing many of the industry's most prestigious honors, including PRSA Big Apple, Silver Anvil, PRWeek Awards and Provoke Sabre. As a client-side leader, he served as executive director of communications at the primary care division of Novartis. Jones has served on the editorial boards of industry journals including PM360 and serves on the board of trustees of Morris Arts in New Jersey.

"Many clients and colleagues at FINN recognize Tom's focus on creating a productive environment where collaboration leads to inspired results," said Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health, FINN. "Tom's leadership and voice demonstrate the depth of our commitment to make a difference, our responsiveness to marketplace need, and that we measure our value through our ability to improve people's lives."

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size over the past 10 years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent, integrated marketing agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 800 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Southern California and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

SOURCE FINN Partners