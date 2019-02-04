Finn Partners Expands into Boston by Acquiring Small Army, a Well-Respected, Award-Winning Integrated Marketing Agency

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global marketing and communications firm, Finn Partners, announced it has acquired Small Army, a 45-person integrated marketing and creative services agency located in Boston. The firm serves clients in diverse sectors, including travel, health, technology and financial services.

Jeff Freedman, founder and CEO of Small Army will serve as a managing partner and join the Finn Partners Digital Marketing management team led by Noah Finn.

Peter Finn, founding partner, Finn Partners and Jeff Freedmen, managing partner, Finn Partners.

The addition of Small Army's staff increases the size of FINN's global digital marketing team to 150.

Peter Finn, founding partner of FINN said: "In addition to fueling our evolution as one of the world's fastest growing PR firms, our acquisition strategy includes expanding geographic reach as well as strengthening and expanding existing practice areas – such as consumer, travel, health and technology – and our digital marketing services. Small Army's expertise in marketing boosts our digital capabilities globally, gives us a firm foothold in Boston and reaches into the region's innovation sectors."

He continued, "We have been looking at the Boston market for some time, trying to find a team that matches our values and approach to client service. From the first time we met Jeff Freedman, we knew there was a solid cultural fit between his firm and FINN. Small Army has a terrific client list, does award-winning work, and has a history of donating services to nonprofits in its community, all in sync with our commitment to give back to the world. We are very pleased that Small Army is now part of FINN, and look forward to additional growth announcements as we continue to strengthen our business."

Noah Finn, the Founding Managing Partner leading FINN's digital marketing team, commented: "The addition of Small Army is an important step for FINN as we continue to build out a world-class integrated marketing capability. Jeff and his team deepen our bench strength in strategy, creative and media, and they bring an impressive roster of clients that will expand our portfolio in several industry sectors where FINN ranks as among the best."

"After getting to know Peter and the FINN team, it became clear that our beliefs, values and goals align," stated Small Army Founder, Jeff Freedman." Now, with the additional benefits of their global reach, talented resources, practice area knowledge and PR expertise, we can better serve our existing customers and expand our storytelling capabilities. I'm excited about what the future holds for us in this next phase of Small Army."

During the past 12 months, FINN acquired the 20-person London-based Brighter Group, a highly respected travel firm in the UK; 20-person Missy Farren Associates in New York, with its unique focus on outdoor sports and adventure, and 30-person CatchOn, a Hong Kong and Shanghai based agency with deep expertise in the travel, hospitality and health sectors.

AGC Partners facilitated the introduction of FINN and Small Army and advised Small Army on the negotiations.

About Small Army

Since 2002, Small Army has been helping brands build relationships with people. The agency helps brands discover the unique moral of their story (see book, Moral of the Story), and crafts stories that share the brand's beliefs, engage audiences and cause them to act. The 45-person agency provides a full range of storytelling and relationship-building services including strategic planning, brand development, advertising, social media management, content creation, website building, video production and media planning/buying. Clients represent a range of local, regional, national and international in health, technology, financial services, travel and other industries. The agency is also well known for its Be Bold Be Bald! national cancer fundraiser, which it founded in honor of its cofounder who lost his battle to cancer in 2007.

About Finn Partners, Inc.

Founded in late 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has more than tripled in size in seven years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With almost 700 professionals, FINN provides its clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI Worldwide. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are located in: Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

