Finn Partners Names Beth Seigenthaler Courtney To Lead Firm's Growing Presence In Southeast

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finn Partners, America's fourth largest independent global public relations firm, announced today that it has named Elizabeth S. Courtney to lead its expanding presence across the southeast region of the U.S. Her new title will be Managing Partner, Southeast.

Courtney will continue to lead the firm's Nashville office, DVL Seigenthaler, which is the largest public relations and marketing agency in Tennessee consisting of account services and operations for a team of 80 PR, marketing, advertising and digital communications professionals.

Elizabeth S. Courtney, Managing Partner, Southeast, Finn Partners.

In her new role, Courtney will be responsible for bringing the talents of the Nashville team together with FINN professionals in its Florida-based office and throughout the southeast region to provide integrated communication and marketing services, with particular expertise in sectors that include healthcare, corporate, consumer products, government, sustainability, and travel/hospitality.

"Since we entered the Nashville market in 2015, Beth and her team have been instrumental in expanding our presence throughout the region including Kentucky and Alabama and bringing FINN's global reach to our clients in the southeast," said Peter Finn, founding managing partner of FINN. "We are delighted that she will take on this broader role during this exciting time of growth for our company."

Courtney is a veteran communications professional and Nashville community leader. She currently serves on the boards of directors of the Ensworth School, Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, Nashville Public Radio, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Nashville Zoo and Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Courtney, who has received the Nashville PRSA's "Hercules Award," was formerly named a Woman of Achievement by the Nashville YWCA. She is a native of Nashville and a graduate of Boston College.

Clients of FINN in the southeast include Bridgestone, Jack Daniel's, Nashville Electric Service, Tractor Supply, LifePoint Health, DCI Donor Services, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, Diversified Trust, the City of Gatlinburg, and Meharry Medical College.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of FINN's recent international expansion in the Hong Kong/Shanghai markets with the acquisition of CatchOn Communications. (Release Link).



Founded in late 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has more than tripled in size in seven years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 650 professionals, FINN provides its clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI Worldwide. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are located in: Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

