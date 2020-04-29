FINN Partners Names Former NBA Executive John Acunto Senior Partner of New Sports Division

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners, an award-winning global marketing and communications agency, today announced that John Acunto, a longtime NBA communications executive, has been appointed senior partner. Acunto, who began with FINN on April 27th, will be based at the company's headquarters in New York City and will report to Missy Farren, FINN's Managing Partner overseeing the firm's Consumer, Lifestyle & Sports group.

In his new role, Acunto will help to propel FINN's new sports division further into sports betting, esports and professional team sports along with managing and advising current clients and developing breakthrough public relations campaigns.

Acunto spent nearly 20 years at the NBA, one of the leading sports organizations in the world, with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 50 languages, where he directed business and international communications. During his time at the league, he managed the development and implementation of creative results-driven communications strategies for digital and social media, fantasy and sports betting, esports, television partners, international business and partnerships with many leading companies including Facebook, Nike, Gatorade, The Walt Disney Company and Verizon Wireless.

He worked on several groundbreaking initiatives including the launch of the league's social media presence and communications efforts; the current record broadcast agreements with ESPN and Turner Sports; the launch of the NBA 2K League; historic agreement with MGM - the first major U.S. professional sports league partnership with a sports betting operator; and the first-ever NBA games in Africa and India.

"I am elated to join FINN and bring my expertise in communications and passion for sports to their incredibly talented team," said Acunto. "For nearly 20 years, I had the opportunity to learn from great leaders at the NBA, and now I'm looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to grow our sports division and deliver best-in-class service to our partners."

"I am excited to bring John back to our group where he will join Senior Partner Caroline Andrew and our exceptional team of communicators and athletes spanning surf to snow and court to turf," said Missy Farren. "Since 2002, our team has managed campaigns for every Olympics, The Dew Tour, International Champions Cup, Billabong, Quiksilver, Roxy, Shaun White, Disney's Swim with the Star's featuring Michael Phelps and recently Jamaica's Reggae Girlz World Cup Campaign to France."

Acunto received a Bachelor of English degree from Saint Michael's College, where he was a member of the school's Division III ice hockey team for four years. An avid surfer and snowboarder, he currently resides in Glen Rock, New Jersey with his wife and two children.

About FINN Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size in eight years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With almost 800 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In addition, FINN provides its clients with access to top tier agencies around the world through its membership in the global network PROI. Headquartered in New York, FINN's other offices are located in Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Hong Kong, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

