Finnish Blood Testing Scale-up and Health Service Provider Introduce Healthcare for the 21st Century - Connecting Molecular Medicine With Lifestyle Habits

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering blood testing company, Nightingale Health, and Finnish wellbeing service provider Aava Virta, have launched Virta 360 - a unique health concept that combines a comprehensive blood check-up (providing molecular analysis of physical health) with an in-depth online survey (assessing lifestyle habits). Available for the first time as a service in Finland at Slush, Northern Europe's largest tech conference, the first 100 customers will have the opportunity to give their blood sample at the event.

The blood check-up included in the Virta 360 service summarises a person's physical health into five key areas, comparing a person's molecular health with the general population. This physical health assessment uses molecular analysis to uncover future health risks (including heart disease and type 2 diabetes risk), as well as chronic inflammation. The blood check-up is based on Nightingale Health's award-winning blood testing technology, backed up by more than 150 peer-reviewed publications and only requiring a single blood sample.

"In addition to treating the symptoms and complications of diseases like type 2 diabetes, we should be equipping people with the best possible tools to keep themselves healthier for longer, and making them available at an affordable price," said Teemu Suna, CEO and Founder, Nightingale Health. "Virta 360 is a health concept for the 21st century. By combining molecular insights related to physical health with advanced digital health applications that measure lifestyle habits, we can better understand a person's overall health status and allow them to proactively improve their wellbeing."

As part of a family-owned health service provider with more than fifty years of history, Aava Virta is uniquely experienced in understanding how health and personal wellbeing is changing in the long term. Today's methods of assessing wellbeing are too limited in scope and often miss the root causes, such as financial worries, stress and poor sleep quality. To better understand a person's overall situation, we need to holistically map all aspects of their health. Virta 360 brings together subjective lifestyle information recorded with a digital assessment and objective molecular medicine from blood testing.

"An individual's wellbeing is influenced by all aspects of their life, from nutrition to personal relationships. These are reflected by changes in a person's blood, providing an indication of their future wellbeing. Virta 360, for the very first time, allows people to fully understand how their lifestyle habits are impacting their health and provides them with better tools to keep their wellbeing on track," said Lauri Muhonen, Chief Digital Officer at Aava.

