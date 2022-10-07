Finnish limestone producer Nordkalk selects IFS Cloud for operational optimization

IFS solution will give major European limestone producer new centralized visibility of operations, enabling greater efficiency, agility, and transformation of manufacturing processes

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Nordkalk Oy Ab, the leading producer of limestone and limestone-based solutions headquartered in Finland, has purchased IFS Cloud™ to increase visibility of international operations and transform organizational efficiency.

The agility IFS Cloud will deliver is especially important given the ongoing disruptions to supply chains in Europe following the pandemic and the resulting fluctuations in demand for products. Mining and quarrying are capital intensive and complex activities that require detailed long-term planning as well as the ability to react to sudden changes and short-term variables such as stone and ore quality, regulations, and new customer requirements.

Using IFS Cloud, Nordkalk will achieve a new centralized overview of its business operations across five countries, harmonizing its IT architecture to drive greater efficiency in production, maintenance, finance, HR, procurement, sales, and operations planning, while supporting sustainability and safer working initiatives. The limestone producer will deploy IFS Cloud to transform its manufacturing processes, increasing operational flexibility and improving consistency of product quality.

The roll out of IFS Cloud covers 750 users across Finland, Sweden, Poland, Estonia, and Germany. The deal was concluded after a competitive process, continuing a relationship with IFS which began in 1991.

"We needed to modernize our business system platform to increase efficiency and achieve the centralized oversight of operations we were lacking. This is essential so we can meet the expectations of our broad range of customers in 10 countries around the Baltic Sea and Central Europe," said Tita Nurmi, Chief Information Officer, Nordkalk. "The IFS team has the commitment and the solutions that will help us adapt so we can meet our goals and fulfil our ambitions. It is also important for our sustainability initiatives. Without insight into the company, it is not possible to have insight into environmental impact."

Implementation of IFS Cloud for Nordkalk has already started. Prior to securing the agreement, IFS conducted a business value assessment examining where the solution could secure gains for the company. The output revealed a clear and quantified view of benefits over time that could be tracked throughout the deployment phase. This helped convince Nordkalk decision-makers that the IFS Cloud was the right choice.

"Nordkalk trusts IFS and its roadmap for IFS Cloud as well as the competence of our local team to deliver," said Bjarne Baarman, IFS Country Manager, Finland. "IFS Cloud will give Nordkalk the centralised business platform backbone they need, with the flexibility to adapt and add additional B2B components where required. It will give them the improved overview they need to stay competitive."

About Nordkalk Oy Ab

Nordkalk contributes to a brighter tomorrow with its limestone-based products and solutions. They nurture the ground that feeds us, purifies the water we drink and the air we breathe, and are essential for several critical industrial processes, such as steel and pulp and paper. Their success is built on a solid limestone foundation, more than 120 years of history and on the expertise of our 820 people. They are the leading limestone company in Northern Europe, with a significant presence in Central Europe. With operations in more than 30 locations in Europe, they are always near their customers. In 2021 Nordkalk had a turnover of app. EUR 300 million. The company is owned by UK-based SigmaRoc PLC

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build, and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 5,000 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

