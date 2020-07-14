FinPay LLC Names Joe Coyne As Chief Technology Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinPay LLC announced today that Joe Coyne has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Joe has an extensive background in Healthcare IT, and will play a key role in the design and development of FinPay's technology vision, strategies, and solutions. His work will be fundamental to the advancement of FinPay's technology, client system integration capabilities, and strategic planning to position FinPay technologically to meet the needs of hospitals and behavioral health systems in the ever-changing Healthcare industry.

"I am excited to welcome Joe to FinPay's leadership team," said Tim Kowalski, president and CEO of FinPay. "Joe has a unique blend of industry-leading technology expertise and healthcare experience that will be invaluable in supporting FinPay's growth initiatives."

Before coming to FinPay, Joe was CEO of Doc-tor.com Holdings, LLC, a cloud-based physician electronic medical records, practice management system, and revenue cycle company servicing over 2000 providers. In 2019, Joe was responsible for the successful sale of the company to Harris Computer, a division of Constellation Software.

From 2007 to 2016, Joe was the CIO for Continuum Health, a physician enablement firm. As CIO, Joe developed and managed Continuum's technology strategy, built a team of sixty IT professionals, and was instrumental in acquiring and implementing electronic medicals records, practice management, and population health applications for the company. During that time, Continuum grew from serving 185 to 1200 physicians.

Prior to Continuum, Joe was founder and CEO of Enterprise Information Systems, a national provider of physician practice management systems, with clients in 27 states. Enterprise was acquired by WebMD in 2000. Subsequently, Joe ran an EDI clearinghouse for one of WebMD's subsidiary companies in Scottsdale, AZ.

From 2001 to 2003, he served as President and COO of the Center for Professional Advancement, a worldwide technical training and continuing education firm, and in 2003 founded and was CEO of Healthweb Solutions, a reseller of Doc-tor.com software, which he merged with Doc-tor.com and Ultimate Billing in 2017 creating Doc-tor.com Holdings, LLC.

Joe began his career as a software developer, and also worked for AT&T in UNIX product management, and marketing.

Joe graduated from Drexel University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics, and received his Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania.

Joe has earned the reputation of an experienced business leader with expert proficiency in defining and guiding strategy, operations management, systems vision and is regarded for the ability to deliver outstanding results with the highest degree of expertise and professionalism.

Joe believes that it is through great people, processes, and technology that organizations become successful. Understanding the client's needs, and providing timely solutions for those needs, is also critical to success.

About FinPay

FinPay is committed to solving the affordability crisis in healthcare by enhancing the patient financial experience through pre-admission engagement, expanding healthcare financial literacy, advocating for cost transparency, and offering affordable payment options, to maximize patient payments, affordable access to care, and great patient satisfaction.

