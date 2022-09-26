FINPAY RANKS NO. 4 ON 2022 PHILADELPHIA BUSINESS JOURNAL'S SOARING 76 LIST

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinPay, a recognized leader in patient engagement and financial management, is ranked No. 4 on the annual Philadelphia Business Journal's Soaring 76 list of the region's fastest growing companies. This is the second consecutive year the company has been recognized on this prestigious list.

To qualify for the Soaring 76 list, companies must be independently owned, headquartered in the Philadelphia area and show significant revenue growth from 2019 to 2021.

"We are proud to be named one of the Philadelphia's Soaring 76 companies for another year," said Tim Kowalski, CEO. Tweet this FinPay ranks #4 on 2022 Philadelphia Business Journal's Soaring 76 list

This year's honorees were celebrated at a live event on September 22 at Rivers Casio Philadelphia. On September 23, the Philadelphia Business Journal published its final rankings revealing FinPay as No. 4 on this year's list of fastest growing companies in the region.

"We are proud to be named one of the Philadelphia's Soaring 76 companies for another year and to join this impressive list of high-growth companies, especially with the challenges the pandemic presented to so many companies and people over the past few years.," said Tim Kowalski, CEO and President of FinPay. "This award reflects the dedication of our team and our commitment to our customers and their patients. We will continue to focus on improving patient engagement and offer pre-care payment programs to ease the burden for patients that otherwise could not afford treatment."

About Philadelphia Business Journal

The Philadelphia Business Journal is the premier media solutions platform for companies strategically targeting business decision makers. The media products provide comprehensive coverage of business news from a local, regional, and national perspective publishing daily stories on its website, social networks and weekly edition available in print and online. The Philadelphia Business Journal is part of American City Business Journals (ACBJ) that delivers a total business audience of over 10 million people via our websites and publications and nearly 1,000 annual industry leading events. ACBJ owns 44 business publications across the country that offers exclusive, in-depth business coverage.

In addition, ACBJ owns and operates AmericanInno, BizWomen, BizEquity and Hemmings. ACBJ is a unit of Advance Publications, Inc.

About FinPay

FinPay is a fully managed technology solution for Patient Financial Management that is committed to solving the affordability crisis in healthcare by enhancing the patient financial experience through pre-care engagement, expanding healthcare financial literacy, advocating for cost transparency, and offering affordable payment options, all while restoring consumer trust in the American healthcare system.

FinPay Media Contact

Stacy McCloskey

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE FinPay, LLC