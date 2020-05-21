FINRA Approves Financial Gravity Acquisition of Broker-Dealer Forta Financial in Colorado

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB: FGCO) is proud to announce FINRA's formal approval of the Company's acquisition of Forta Financial Group, Inc., a broker-dealer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Forta Financial is a dually registered broker-dealer and registered investment advisor with the vast resources necessary to help advisors compete and win. Forta helps advisors achieve their goals and grow their business utilizing four key differentiators — Entrepreneurship, Practice Management, Marketing/Leads, and Financial Innovation. Forta Financial was originally named Presidential Brokerage, Inc. and has been in business since 1991.

Tony Campen, Chief Executive Officer of Forta Financial stated, "Our organization is thrilled to finally get the last approval from FINRA for the change of control of Forta Financial which will also create a change of control of Financial Gravity." Campen continued, "The structure of this new program is attracting top flight interest."

Scott Winters, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Financial Gravity agreed that, "This transaction has been in the works for quite some time and the public stock of the parent company creates an enormous opportunity for all current and future participants." Winters added, "The Financial Gravity team combined with the Forta Financial team, along with all the new team members we are bringing in from other firms has created an incredible amount of talent that we continue to grow. We are preparing for great expansion during the next few years and are amazed at the momentum that has kicked in already."

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. is a parent company of best of breed financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity's mission is to synergistically bring together companies that create symbiotic advantages to each other in order to bring a complete financial experience to the clients that we serve. For more information, visit www.financialgravity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

