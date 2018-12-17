Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Final Results

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

17 December 2018

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Audited Results for the Year Ended 30 September 2018

The Company’s annual report will be posted to shareholders on Monday, 31 January 2018 Members of the public may obtain copies from Frostrow Capital LLP 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL or on the Company’s website ( www.finsburygt.com)

The Company's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2018 will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM):

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

(Documents will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given)

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary – 0203 170 8732

17 December 2018



Company Information

Financial Calendar

30 September Financial Year End

December Final Results Announced

January/February Annual General Meeting

31 March Half Year End

May Half Year Results Announced

May and November Interim Dividends Payable

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC will be held at Guildhall, City of London EC2V 7HH on Wednesday, 27 February 2019 at 12 noon. Formal notice of the meeting will be sent to shareholders with the Annual Report.

Share Prices

The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange under ‘Investment Companies’. The prices are published daily in the Financial Times and online.

Change of Address

Communications with shareholders are mailed to the address held on the share register. In the event of a change of address or other amendment this should be notified to the Company’s Registrars, Link Asset Services, under the signature of the registered holder.

Daily Net Asset Value

The daily net asset value of the Company’s shares can be obtained on the Company’s website ( www.finsburygt.com) and is published daily via the London Stock Exchange.

Registered Office

50 Lothian Road,

Festival Square,

Edinburgh EH3 9WJ

Company Registration Number

SCO13958 (Registered in Scotland)

The Company is an investment company as defined under Section 833 of the Companies Act 2006.

AIFM, Company Secretary and Administrator

Frostrow Capital LLP

25 Southampton Buildings

London WC2A 1AL

Telephone: 0203 008 4910

E-Mail: info@frostrow.com

Website: www.frostrow.com

Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

If you have an enquiry about the Company or if you would like to receive a copy of the Company’s monthly fact sheet by e-mail, please contact Frostrow using the above e-mail address.

Portfolio Manager

Lindsell Train Limited

5th Floor,

66 Buckingham Gate,

London SW1E 6AU

Telephone: 0207 808 1225

Website: www.lindselltrain.com

Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Independent Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

7 More London Riverside

London SE1 2RT

Depositary

The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited

One Canada Square

London E14 5AL

Website: www.bnymellon.com

Global Custodian

Bank of New York Mellon

160 Queen Victoria Street

London EC4V 4LA

Registrars

Link Asset Services

The Registry,

34 Beckenham Road,

Beckenham,

Kent BR3 4TU

Telephone (in UK): 0371 664 0300†

Facsimile: + 44 (0) 1484 600911

E-Mail: shareholderenquiries@link.co.uk

Website: www.linkassetservices.com

Please contact the Registrars if you have a query about a certificated holding in the Company’s shares.

† Calls outside the UK will be charged at the applicable international rate and may be recorded for training purposes. Lines are open from 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales.

Corporate Broker

Winterflood Investment Trusts

The Atrium Building,

Cannon Bridge,

25 Dowgate Hill

London EC4R 2GA

Identification Codes

Shares: SEDOL: 0781606

ISIN: GB0007816068

BLOOMBERG: FGT LN

EPIC: FGT

Legal Entity Identifier

213800NN42KX2LGIGQ40

Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (“FATCA”)

IRS Registration Number (GIIN):

QH4BH0.99999.SL.826

Winner:

- Citywire Investment Trust Awards, UK Equity Income 2018 and 2017

- Money Observer Trust Awards, Best UK Income Trust 2017

- Moneywise, Investment Trust of the Year 2016 and 2015, UK Equity Income Category

- Investment Week, Investment Company of the Year 2016 and 2015, UK Equity Income Category

- What Investment Trust 2016, Best UK Investment Trust

Disability Act

Copies of this annual report and other documents issued by the Company are available from the Company Secretary. If needed, copies can be made available in a variety of formats, including braille, audio tape or larger type as appropriate. You can contact the Registrar to the Company, Link Asset Services, which has installed telephones to allow speech and hearing impaired people who have their own telephone to contact them directly, without the need for an intermediate operator, for this service please call 0800 731 1888. Specially trained operators are available during normal business hours to answer queries via this service. Alternatively, if you prefer to go through a ‘typetalk’ operator (provided by The Royal National Institute for Deaf People) you should dial 18001 from your textphone followed by the number you wish to dial.

Company Summary

The Company

The Company is an investment trust and its shares are listed on the premium segment of the Official List and traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is a member of the Association of Investment Companies (“AIC”).

Objectives and performance measurement

The Company aims to achieve capital and growth and to provide Shareholders with a total return in excess of that of the FTSE All-Share Index (the Company’s benchmark).

The Company’s net assets as at 30 September 2018 were £1,411.8 million (2017: £1,164.4 million) and the market capitalisation was £1,420.8 million (2017: £1,170.3 million).

Management

The Company is an Alternative Investment Fund (“AIF”) under the European Union Alternative Investment Fund Managers’ Directive (“AIFMD”).

The Company has appointed Frostrow Capital LLP (“Frostrow”) as Alternative Investment Fund Manager (“AIFM”) to provide company management, company secretarial, administrative and marketing services. The Company and Frostrow have jointly appointed Lindsell Train Limited (“Lindsell Train”) as Portfolio Manager full disclosures required under the AIFMD can be found on the Company’s website: ( www.finsburygt.com) .

Dividends

A first interim dividend of 7.2p per share (2017: 6.8p) was paid on 17 May 2018 to shareholders registered at the close of business on 6 April 2018. The associated ex-dividend date was 5 April 2018.

A second interim dividend of 8.1p per share (2017: 7.4p) was paid on 9 November 2018 to shareholders registered at close of business on 5 October 2018. The associated ex-dividend date was 4 October 2018.

The total dividend paid for the year was 15.3p per share (2017: 14.2p per share).

ISA Status

The Company’s shares are eligible for Individual Savings Accounts (‘ISAs’) and for Junior ISAs.

For more information about Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC visit the website at www.finsburygt.com

Follow us on Twitter

@ finsburygt

Strategic Report / Company Performance

The Company was incorporated in Scotland on 15 January 1926. Lindsell Train was appointed in December 2000. The total return of the Company’s net asset value per share over the ten years to 30 September 2018 has been 401.4%*, equivalent to a compound annual return of 17.5%*. This compares to a total return of 138.5%* from the Company’s benchmark, equivalent to a compound annual return of 9.1%*.

*Source: Morningstar, FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”)©FTSE 2018

Five Year Performance Summary

30 Sep

2014 30 Sep

2015 30 Sep

2016 30 Sep

2017 30 Sep

2018 Share price 509.0p 556.5p 658.0p 736.5p 818.0p Share price total return*, ^ +8.6% +11.8% +20.8% +14.2% +13.2% Net asset value per share 507.7p 556.9p 657.7p 732.8p 812.8p Net asset value per share total return*, ^ +8.9% +12.0% +20.6% +13.7% +13.1% FTSE All-Share Index total return**,† +6.1% (2.3)% +16.8% +11.9% +5.9% Revenue return per share 12.6p 13.5p 15.2p 15.8p 16.5p Dividends per share 11.3p 12.1p 13.1p 14.2p 15.3p

* Source: Morningstar

** Source: FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”)©FTSE 2018†

† See glossary of terms and alternative performance measures

^ Alternative Performance Measures (“APMs”)

Financial Highlights for the year

As at

30 September As at

30 September % 2018 2017 Change Share price 818.0p 736.5p +11.1% Net asset value per share 812.8p 732.8p +10.9% Premium of share price to net asset value per share^ 0.6% 0.5% Gearing^ 1.4% 1.9% Shareholders’ funds £1,411.8m £1,164.4m +21.2% Number of shares in issue 173,691,712 158,896,712 +9.3%

^ Alternative Performance Measures

Year ended

30 September

2018 Year ended

30 September

2017 %

Change Share price total return1, ^ +13.2% +14.2% Net asset value per share total return1, ^ +13.1% +13.7% FTSE All-Share Index total return (Company benchmark)1, 2 +5.9% +11.9% Ongoing charges^ 0.67% 0.71% Revenue return per share 16.5p 15.8p +4.4% Dividends per share: First interim dividend 7.2p 6.8p +5.9% Second interim dividend 8.1p 7.4p +9.5% –––––– –––––– Total dividends for the year per share 15.3p 14.2p +7.7%

A glossary of terms and alternative performance measures is provided within the Annual Report.

1 Source – Morningstar

2 Source – FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”)©FTSE 2018*

^ Alternative Performance Measures

Strategic Report / Chairman’s Statement

Anthony Townsend

Chairman

Dear Shareholder,

Performance

The Company’s net asset value return per share for the year was 13.1% (2017: 13.7%) and the share price total return was 13.2% (2017: 14.2%). Both have again significantly outperformed the Company’s benchmark, the FTSE All-Share Index, measured on a total return basis, which rose by 5.9% over the same period (2017: 11.9%). The principal contributions to net asset value performance came from our major holdings in Hargreaves Lansdown, London Stock Exchange and Fidessa. More details are set out in the Portfolio Managers’ report which follows this statement.

The Company’s continued good performance and the resulting strong demand for its shares has caused them to trade at a small premium to the cum-income net asset value per share for the most of the year. The share price ended the year at 0.6% premium to the Company’s net asset value per share (2017: 0.5% premium).

It is also particularly pleasing to note that our Portfolio Managers’ long term strategy continues to deliver excellent returns with £1,000 invested in the Company ten years ago now being worth £5,014. This compares to a figure of £2,385 if we had just tracked the Company’s benchmark index, the FTSE All-Share Index, over the same period.

Shareholders will note that as part of our continuing efforts to reduce the length of the Company’s annual report we have moved the explainations for our Discount Control Mechanism and our investments in key service providers on to the Company’s website (www.finsburygt.com).

Share Capital

Consistent demand for the Company’s shares led to the issue of a total of 14,795,000 new shares during the year, ensuring that the share price premium was effectively managed throughout the year. The net proceeds received by the Company from the issue of these new shares amounted to £115.6 million and was invested in line with the Company’s investment objective. Since the financial year end a further 4,395,000new shares have been issued.

In order to facilitate this demand shareholder authority to issue further shares equal to 10% of the Company’s issued share capital on a non-pre-emptive basis was renewed at the Company’s Annual General Meeting in January 2018 and again at a General Meeting held just recently in November 2018.

The Company’s share issuance authority will as usual be proposed for renewal at the Company’s Annual General Meeting to be held in February 2019.

Return and Dividend

The Income Statement shows a total return per share of 93.6 pence (year ended 30 September 2017: 89.6 pence) consisting of a revenue return per share of 16.5 pence (year ended 30 September 2017: 15.8 pence) and a capital return per share of 77.1 pence (year ended 30 September 2017: 73.8 pence).

The Company’s net revenue return during the year rose 4.4% from last year (on a per share basis) and your Board has declared two interim dividends for the year totaling 15.3 pence per share (year ended 30 September 2017: 14.2 pence) a year-on-year increase of 7.7%.

We are very pleased to be able to continue our dividend growth over the last nine years.

In light of the continued strong demand for the Company’s shares and in order to facilitate dividend payments on a timely and cost effective basis, your Board continues to elect to distribute the Company’s income to shareholders by means of two interim dividends rather than wait until the Annual General Meeting to secure shareholder approval to pay a final dividend.

Transfer of Reserves

In 2002 the Company received Court approval in connection with the cancellation of its Share Premium account. This resulted in the creation of a Special reserve. During the year your Board confirmed that there was no legal impediment to the Company transferring the balance from the Special reserve to the Revenue reserve. Therefore, during the year the Company made this transfer.

Gearing

As at the year end the Company was in the final year of its three-year secured fixed term committed revolving credit facility of £75 million with an additional £25 million facility with Scotiabank Europe PLC. As at 30 September 2018 a total of £36.7 million has been drawn down - under this facility (30 September 2017: £36.7 million).

We have given our gearing considerable thought over the year and have decided to renew our existing facility from October 2019.

Outlook

Despite stock market volatility over the course of the year the Company has continued to outperform its benchmark and deliver another year of strong returns to shareholders. Clearly the lack of uncertainty surrounding Brexit is creating strong headwinds but your Board continues to support the Portfolio Managers’ strategy of investing in high quality companies that own both durable and cash generative brands. We believe firmly that this will continue to deliver strong total returns in the form of both capital and income growth to shareholders over the longer term.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of the Company this year will again be held at Guildhall, City of London EC2V 7HH (please use the Basinghall Street Entrance) on Wednesday, 27 February 2019 at 12 noon, and we hope as many shareholders as possible will attend. This will be an opportunity to meet the Board and to receive a presentation from our Portfolio Manager. We thank you for your continued support.

Following improvements in technology the Company will cease, with effect from our 2020 Annual General Meeting, to issue paper proxy forms to shareholders. Shareholders will be able to vote on resolutions via our Registrar’s website ( www.signalshares.com) . A paper proxy form, however, will be available on request from our Registrar.

Further details of the location of the Company’s Annual General Meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting.

Anthony Townsend

Chairman

17 December 2018

Strategic Report / Investment Portfolio

Investments as at 30 September 2018

Investments Fair value

2017

£’000 Purchases

£’000 Sales

£’000 Capital

appreciation/

(depreciation)

£’000 Fair value

2018

£’000 % of

investments Diageo 118,713 12,386 – 12,981 144,080 10.0 RELX 110,473 31,967 – (1,882) 140,558 9.8 Unilever 120,241 18,745 – (2,303) 136,683 9.5 Hargreaves Lansdown 83,066 4,041 – 44,143 131,250 9.2 London Stock Exchange 102,181 115 – 20,261 122,557 8.6 Mondelez International1 66,474 35,251 – 6,869 108,594 7.6 Burberry Group 81,525 10,473 – 13,386 105,384 7.4 Schroders+ 74,308 33,145 – (6,425) 101,028 7.1 Heineken2 74,776 5,017 – (834) 78,959 5.5 Sage Group 67,154 17,205 – (12,642) 71,717 5.0 Daily Mail & General Trust (non-voting) 42,464 9,376 – 3,601 55,441 3.9 Remy Cointreau3 36,744 11,026 – 4,847 52,617 3.7 Pearson 23,501 1,096 – 10,647 35,244 2.4 Manchester United1 18,918 8,194 – 4,634 31,746 2.2 A.G. Barr 26,853 – – 4,432 31,285 2.2 Rathbone Brothers 31,613 569 – (2,278) 29,904 2.1 Euromoney Institutional Investor4 10,917 46 – 1,715 12,678 0.9 Young & Co’s Brewery (non-voting) 10,658 – – 1,627 12,285 0.8 The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc 8,300 – – 3,450 11,750 0.8 Fuller Smith & Turner 7,091 – – (511) 6,580 0.5 Celtic* 4,246 140 – 1,163 5,549 0.4 Keurig Dr. Pepper Snapple (formerly Dr Pepper)1 23,307 – (29,458) 8,505 2,354 0.2 Frostrow Capital LLP5 ** 1,680 70 – 135 1,885 0.1 Greene King 10,105 – (7,485) (1,076) 1,544 0.1 The Kraft Heinz Company1 4,565 – (4,285) (280) – – Fidessa 27,038 – (46,695) 19,657 – – 1,186,911 198,862 (87,923) 133,822 1,431,672 100.0

1 Listed in the United States.

2 Listed in Netherlands.

3 Listed in France.

4 an Associate Company of Daily Mail & General Trust.

5 Unquoted.

+ Includes Schroders (non-voting) shares, fair value £8,265,000.

* Includes Celtic 6% cumulative convertible preference shares, fair value £267,000 (2017:£154,000).

** Includes Frostrow Capital LLP AIFM Investment, fair value £550,000 (2017:£480,000).

Strategic Report / Contributions to Total Return

for the Year ended 30 September 2018

Investments Total

return

£’000 Contribution

per share

(pence)* Equities Hargreaves Lansdown 46,487 28.0 London Stock Exchange 21,716 13.1 Fidessa 20,619 12.4 Diageo 16,205 9.7 Burberry Group 15,456 9.3 Pearson 11,319 6.8 Keurig Dr. Pepper Snapple (formerly Dr. Pepper) 8,757 5.3 Mondelez International 8,414 5.1 Remy Cointreau 5,415 3.2 Daily Mail & General Trust (non-voting) 5,245 3.2 A.G. Barr 5,108 3.1 Manchester United 4,824 2.9 Lindsell Train Investment Trust 3,668 2.2 Euromoney Institutional Investor 2,015 1.2 Young & Co's Brewery (non-voting) 1,833 1.1 Unilever 1,645 1.0 RELX 1,221 0.7 Celtic 1,133 0.7 Heineken 499 0.3 Kraft Heinz (250) (0.2) Fuller Smith & Turner (374) (0.2) Greene King (462) (0.3) Rathbone Brothers (1,493) (0.9) Schroders** (3,550) (2.1) Sage Group (10,995) (6.6) 164,455 99.0 Preference Shares (Franked income) Celtic 6% (cumulative convertible preference shares) 37 0.0 Unquoted Frostrow Capital LLP 566 0.4 Total Contributions to Total Return 165,058 99.4 Expenses, finance charges and currency translations (9,606) (5.8) Return on ordinary activities after taxation 155,452 93.6

* Based on 166,079,612 shares, being the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year ended 30 September 2018.

** includes Schroders non-voting shares.

Strategic Report / Portfolio Manager’s Review

Nick Train

Lindsell Train Limited Portfolio Manager

I’m pleased that Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“FGT”) has delivered another year of respectable absolute returns and outperformance of its benchmark. But this means – more than ever – that it is important for me to convey to shareholders that our performance seems as remarkable and perhaps unsustainable to us as it should to them. We can’t reasonably account for why the strategy has done as well as it has for as long as it has and so must assume that luck has played a part along the way. And in that case one can be sure that luck will work against us at some point and that a run of bad luck (or bad judgements by us at Lindsell Train) could put a dent in FGT’s returns. This is especially so when you consider the following two factors: the concentration of FGT’s portfolio and the current state of the global economy.

As to the first, the portfolio is notably concentrated and indeed, after the takeover of two big positions last year – Dr. Pepper Snapple and Fidessa – the concentration has become even more so. Today there are only c20 holdings and the top ten accounts for nearly 80% of portfolio value. It would only take one or two of that top ten to go wrong to put a hole in our performance. To demonstrate that this is no idle worry, shareholders should remember that Pearson was once a top ten holding for us. We were fortunate that Pearson’s dire share price performance for most of the last 5 years was compensated by other investments doing much better. (Of course, we’re happy to report Pearson has had a better year in 2018, as a business and share price.)

Another way to think about the concentration risk in FGT is to note that the portfolio is only exposed to c8% of the FTSE All-Share Index. What I mean by this is that when you add up the actual index weights of all the FGT holdings that are also constituents of the FTSE All-Share you get a total of only 8%. In other words, you should expect FGT’s portfolio to perform very differently to the FTSE All-Share Index over time, because only 8% of the portfolio overlaps with the Index. And that number would have been even lower if Unilever’s plan to exit the FTSE All-Share Index had been approved. Our very high “active share” (92%) as it is called, has been helpful to our performance when we’ve been getting it right. But it could easily cut the other way, particularly if big sectors to which we have no exposure, like Oil or Mining, put in sustained good performance.

By the way, sometimes people question how our returns can be so competitive given that we do so little trading and portfolio turnover is so low. For them it seems odd, because they associate strong performance with active trading. But as described above there is more than one type of portfolio “activity”. Our portfolio which rarely changes may actually be taking much more “active” risk than a fund with dozens of holdings which change all the time. Because the shape of our portfolio is so very different from the shape of its benchmark.

Next, another source of risk for FGT is the global economy. Here you might expect me to cite Brexit, US politics or Interest Rates as reasons to worry. But I’m not going to. Of course none of these is trivial and they will quite reasonably precipitate ups and downs in share prices in months to come. But none of the above seems to us to be materially more worrisome than a multitude of other previously agonised about macro-economic or political scares. Believe me; I’ve lived through countless macro shocks over the course of a 37 year investment career. And markets muddled through most of them.

But there truly are real reasons to be cautious about individual companies and even industry sectors today. And these reasons are in some cases existential. In other words – in some cases one is forced to ask: is a given company or industry actually even going to exist in, let’s say, 10 years time? In fact we expect there to be many corporate casualties over the next decade. The reason is captured in this quote from Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s long term business partner:

“The great lesson in microeconomics is to discriminate between when technology is going to help you and when it is going to kill you. And most people do not get this straight in their heads.”

This quote seems particularly pertinent in 2018. I cannot remember a period when so much stock market value has been created so quickly by what are still very young companies. Of course I mean the Internet giants. And it’s sobering to consider that the entire Internet phenomenon has been with us for little more than 8,000 days. So much stock market value created in 8,000 days, but so much destroyed too. Everywhere we look we see industry sectors that provided reliable and attractive investment returns through much of the Twentieth Century stumbling and in some cases dwindling as we get into the Twenty First century proper.

As an example of how everyone should be thinking - although we sincerely hope not an example of a stumbling business – we recently met with the new CEO of the London Stock Exchange, David Schwimmer. LSE has been a big winner for FGT in 2018 and for many years previously. But we weren’t surprised to hear the new CEO describe his feelings about taking on his job as leader of this great 200 plus year old franchise. “I’m paranoid” he said. “I’m paranoid about technology.” And he’s certainly right to be paranoid – history shows many instances of liquidity draining away forever from markets and even cities when trade flows shift or technology changes. Let’s hope David Schwimmer isn’t out of his depth (sorry!). He comes across as extremely sensible and is certainly well qualified to safely negotiate the doubtless enormous changes for all Exchanges over the next decade.

It is one thing to be aware of the technology risks – we worry about little else – but quite another to stay on the right side of it. We’re trying in two ways. First, we’ve sought to concentrate FGT’s portfolio on companies where the Internet is going to help, in Charlie Munger’s parlance, and to avoid those that may be killed. So far we’re pleased with ourselves in sticking to and building the holdings in Burberry, Hargreaves Lansdown and RELX – which are all companies that have found ways to harness digital to reach more customers with their products or services in ways that benefit both customers and the companies. Next and very important in terms of the shape of FGT’s portfolio, we’re still confident that the unique and beloved tastes of certain beverage and food brands will remain both beloved and hard for new technology to undermine. The new CEO of Mondelez – a major FGT holding – pointed out this year that the #1 biscuit brand ordered online in the US is Oreo and the #1 chocolate ordered online in the UK is Cadbury. Both brands belong to Mondelez and, of course, both are the leading bricks and mortar brands too. His conclusion was that brands that consumers really have an emotional loyalty to will continue to do just fine. In some confirmation of this continuing resonance of beloved brands we note that during 2018 there have been new all-time share price highs recorded for FGT portfolio holdings such as AG Barr (IRN-BRU, of course), Diageo, Heineken, Remy Cointreau and Youngs. Manchester United too has hit an all-time high in 2018. Like those others it offers a unique and highly valued consumer experience.

But I must acknowledge mistakes; at least short term ones – despite our best efforts. We certainly hold companies where other investors have their doubts about the continuing relevance of a previously successful business model. For instance, life has got tougher more quickly than I would have expected for Greene King’s pub estate, where online meal-ordering services have definitely taken a bite out of the casual dining market. Fortunately Greene King has been a declining position in FGT over the last few years (it started the year at 0.8% of the portfolio and was 0.1% as at 30 September 2018), but it still rankles that I wasn’t smarter in reacting to the unfolding challenges. But a much bigger holding and one that has performed particularly poorly during 2018 is Sage, the accounting software company. Here the technology shift toward “cloud” services has disrupted Sage’s traditional desk-top business and allowed new competitors to take share from the company. We had thought - and in truth still do think - that Sage’s very substantial, sticky and global customer base will generate enough cash in coming years to allow the company to respond. But it’s a warning that even past technology success (and overall Sage has been a fantastic winner over the last 25 years) is no guarantee of future success.

So far in this report I have deliberately looked to the possible downside and highlighted risks. After such a long period of outperformance for our investment approach I’m sure this is the right thing. But I hope you won’t find it contradictory if I now tell you that I have been a regular buyer of FGT shares for myself and my family through 2018. I have been so because I regard the portfolio as a store of value that I expect will deliver much more growth and income. As a shareholder I was delighted by the dividend increase your board was able to announce this year, up nearly 8% to 15.3p. That’s an increase driven by the underlying dividend growth of the companies in the portfolio, many of which have long and proud histories of dividend growth – which we are not expecting to end any time soon. I can’t help thinking back to the first dividend FGT paid under Lindsell Train’s stewardship, back in 2001, of 3.2p. From 3.2p to 15.3p is a compound rate of dividend growth of c9.5% per annum over 17 years. It will take all kinds of luck for me still to be reporting to you in 2035 – although I can dream – and even more luck and good judgement will be required to maintain a compound dividend growth rate of nearly 10% over the next 17 years. But if all these did come to pass I’m sure that all shareholders will be well satisfied.

Nick Train

Director

Lindsell Train Limited

Portfolio Manager

17 December 2018

Strategic Report / Business Review

The Strategic Report, contains a review of the Company’s policies and business model, together with an analysis of its performance during the financial year and its future developments. It also details the principal risks and challenges that the Company faces. Its purpose is to inform the shareholders of the Company and help them to assess how the Directors have performed their duty to promote the success of the Company.

Investment Objective

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital and income growth and to provide shareholders with a total return in excess of that of the FTSE All-Share Index.

Investment Policies

No changes have been made to the Company’s investment policies:

- The Company’s investment policy is to invest principally in the securities of UK listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies outside the UK.

- The portfolio will normally comprise up to 30 investments. This level of concentration may lead to an investment return which is materially different from the Company’s benchmark index and may be considered to carry above average risk. Unless driven by market movements, securities in FTSE 100 companies and comparable companies listed on an overseas stock exchange will normally represent between 50% and 100% of the portfolio; securities in FTSE 350 companies and comparable companies listed on overseas stock exchanges will normally represent at least 70% of the portfolio.

- The Company does not and will not invest more than 15%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts) listed on the London Stock Exchange. Further, the Company does not and will not invest more than 10%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts) listed on the London Stock Exchange, except where the investment companies themselves have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts) listed on the London Stock Exchange.

- The Company’s gearing policy is that gearing will not exceed 25% of the Company’s net assets.

- The Company has the ability to invest up to 25% of its gross assets in preference shares, bonds and other debt instruments, although no more than 10% of any one issue may be held.

- In addition, a maximum of 10% of the Company’s gross assets can be held in cash, where the Portfolio Manager believes market or economic conditions make equity investment unattractive or while seeking appropriate investment opportunities or to maintain liquidity.

- No investment will be made in any company or fund managed by the Portfolio Manager without the prior approval of the Board.

In accordance with the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”), the Company can only make a material change to its investment policies with the approval of its shareholders.

Investment Performance

The Portfolio Manager uses a bottom-up stock picking approach and looks to invest in a universe of excellent listed businesses that appear undervalued.

Whilst performance is measured against the FTSE All-Share Index, the Company’s portfolio is constructed and managed without reference to a stock market index.

The Board believes that the Company’s performance over the last ten years (net asset total return of 401.4% compared to a total return from the Company’s benchmark index of 138.5%) demonstrates that it is possible to achieve strong performance through investing principally in UK equities without buying and selling portfolio securities on a short term basis.

Dividend Policy

The Company’s aim is to increase or at least to maintain the total dividend each year. A first interim dividend is typically paid in May and a second interim in November in lieu of a final dividend.

The level of dividend growth is dependent upon the growth and performance of the companies within the Investment Portfolio. The decision as to the level of dividend paid takes into account the income forecasts maintained by the Company’s AIFM and Portfolio Manager which are reviewed regularly by the Board. These forecasts consider dividends earned from the portfolio together with predicted future earnings.

All dividends are distributed from revenue reserves.

Business Model

The Company is an externally managed investment trust and its Shares are premium listed on the official list and traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The Company is an Alternative Investment Fund (“AIF”) under the European Union’s Alternative Investment Fund Manager’s Directive (“AIFMD”) and has appointed Frostrow Capital LLP (“Frostrow”) as its Alternative Investment Fund Manager (“AIFM”).

As an externally managed investment trust the Company has no executive directors, employees or internal operations. The Company delegates its day-to-day management to third parties. The principal service providers to the Company are Frostrow which acts as AIFM, company secretary and administrator; and Lindsell Train Limited (“Lindsell Train”) which acts as Portfolio Manager. BNY Mellon Trust & Depositary (UK) Limited is the Company’s Depositary.

The Board is responsible for all aspects of the Company’s affairs, including the setting of parameters for and the monitoring of the investment strategy and the review of investment performance and policy. It also has responsibility for all strategic issues, the dividend policy, the share issuance and buy-back policy, gearing, share price and discount/premium monitoring and corporate governance matters.

The Board

All Directors will seek re-election by Shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with the Board and Audit Committee’s Composition and Succession Plan the Board’s aim is to have a broad range of approaches, backgrounds, skills and experience represented on the Board and to make appointments on merit against objective criteria, including diversity. The Board currently comprises four men and two women.

Management Arrangements

Alternative Investment Fund Manager (“AIFM”)

Frostrow under the terms of its AIFM agreement with the Company provides, inter alia, the following services:

- oversight of the portfolio management function delegated to Lindsell Train;

- promotion of the Company;

- investment portfolio administration and valuation;

- risk management services;

- share price discount and premium management;

- administrative and company secretarial services;

- advice and guidance in respect of corporate governance requirements;

- maintenance of the Company’s accounting records;

- maintenance of the Company’s website;

- preparation and publication of annual and half year reports and monthly fact sheets; and

- ensuring compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Fees

During the year to 30 September 2018 under the terms of the AIFM Agreement Frostrow received an annual fee of 0.15% of the Company’s adjusted market capitalisation up to a value of £1 billion, such fee reducing to 0.135% per annum of the amount of the Company’s adjusted market capitalisation in excess of £1 billion.

The AIFM Agreement may be terminated by either party on giving notice of not less than 12 months.

Portfolio Manager

Under the AIFM Agreement Lindsell Train, as delegate of the AIFM, is responsible for the management of the Company’s portfolio of investments under an agreement between it, the Company and Frostrow (the “Portfolio Management Agreement”).

Under the terms of its Portfolio Management Agreement, Lindsell Train provides, inter alia, the following services:

- seeking out and evaluating investment opportunities;

- recommending the manner by which monies should be invested, disinvested, retained or realised;

- advising on how rights conferred by the investments should be exercised;

- analysing the performance of investments made; and

- advising the Company in relation to trends, market movements and other matters which may affect the investment objective and policy of the Company.

Fees

During the year to 30 September 2018 under the terms of the Portfolio Management Agreement Lindsell Train received an annual fee of 0.45% of the Company’s adjusted market capitalisation up to a value of £1 billion, such fee reducing to 0.405% per annum of the amount of the Company’s adjusted market capitalisation in excess of £1 billion.

The Portfolio Management Agreement may be terminated by either party giving notice of not less than 12 months.

AIFM and Portfolio Manager Evaluation and Re-Appointment

The performance of Frostrow as AIFM and Lindsell Train as Portfolio Manager is continuously monitored by the Board with a formal evaluation being undertaken each year. As part of this process the Board monitors the services provided by the AIFM and the Portfolio Manager and receives regular reports and views from them. The Board also receives comprehensive performance measurement reports to enable it to determine whether or not the performance objective set by the Board has been met.

Following a review at a Board meeting in October 2018 the Board believes that the continuing appointment of the AIFM and the Portfolio Manager, under the terms described within this announcement (as applicable), is in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders. In coming to this decision it took into consideration the following additional reasons:

– the quality and depth of experience of the management, company secretarial, administrative and marketing team that the AIFM brought to the management of the Company; and

– the quality and depth of experience allocated by the Portfolio Manager to the management of the portfolio, the clarity and rigour of the investment process, the level of past performance of the portfolio in absolute terms and also by reference to the benchmark index.

Depositary

The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited (the “Depositary”) acts as the Company’s depositary in accordance with the AIFMD on the terms and subject to the conditions of the depositary agreement between the Company, Frostrow and the Depositary (the “Depositary Agreement”). Under the terms of the Depositary Agreement and with effect from 1 October 2017 the Company pays the Depositary a flat fee of 0.009% on net assets, previously 0.0125% of gross assets.

The Depositary provides the following services:

- responsibility for the safe keeping of custodial assets of the Company;

- verification and maintenance of a record of all other assets of the Company and for the collection of income that arises from those assets;

- taking reasonable care to ensure that the Company is managed in accordance with the AIFMD, the FUND Sourcebook and the Company’s instrument of incorporation, in relation to the calculation of the net asset value per share and the application of income of the Company; and

- monitoring the Company’s compliance with investment restrictions and leverage limits set in its offering documents.

In accordance with the AIFM Rules the Depositary act as global custodian and may delegate safekeeping to one or more global sub-custodians. The Depositary has delegated safekeeping of the assets of the Company to The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV and/or The Bank of New York Mellon (The Global Sub-custodians). As at the date of this report, the applicable sub-custodians appointed by the Depositary who might be relevant for the purposes of holding the Company’s investments are:

Name of

Country Sub-custodian Regulator The Netherlands The Bank of New York Financial Services and Markets Authority, Belgium Mellon SA/NV United States of America The Bank of New York, New York US Securities and Exchange Commission France BNP Paribas Securities Services, Paris Banque de France

The Global Sub-Custodian’s safekeeping fees are charged according to the jurisdiction in which the holdings are based. With effect from 1 October 2017, the majority of the Company’s assets attracted a fee of 0.0033% of their market value, previously 0.008%. Variable transaction fees were also chargeable.

The Depositary Agreement may be terminated by either party on giving notice of not less than 90 days.

Company Promotion

The aim of the Company’s promotional activities is to encourage demand for the Company’s shares. The Company has appointed Frostrow to provide marketing services in the belief that a well-marketed investment company is more likely to grow over time, have a more diverse, stable list of shareholders and its shares will trade at close to NAV per share over the long run. Frostrow actively promotes the Company in the following ways:

- Engaging regularly with institutional investors, discretionary wealth managers and a range of execution-only platforms;

- Making Company information more accessible;

- Disseminating key Company information; and

- Monitoring market activity, acting as a link between the Company, shareholders and other stakeholders.

Social, Economic and Environmental Matters

The Directors, through the Portfolio Manager, encourage companies in which investments are made to adhere to best practice with regard to corporate governance. In light of the nature of the Company’s business there are no relevant human rights issues and the Company does not have a human rights policy.

The Company recognises that social and environmental issues can have an effect on some of its portfolio companies.

The Company is an investment trust and so its own direct environmental impact is minimal. The Board of Directors consists of six Directors, all of whom are resident in the United Kingdom. The Board holds its regular meetings in the United Kingdom.

Modern Slavery Act 2015

The Company falls outside the scope of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 as the Company has no employees. The Company’s suppliers are professional firms and they provide assurance that they operate in accordance with this legislation.

Long Term Viability Statement

In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Directors have assessed the prospects of the Company over a longer period than the 12 months required by the ‘Going Concern’ provision.

To provide this assessment the Audit Committee has considered the Company’s financial position and its ability to liquidate its portfolio and meet its liabilities as they fall due:

- The portfolio comprises principally of investments traded on major international stock exchanges. The current portfolio could be substantially liquidated within seven trading days and there is no expectation that the nature of the investments held within the portfolio will be materially different in future;

- The expenses of the Company are predictable and modest in comparison with the assets and there are no capital commitments foreseen which would alter that position; and

- The Company has no employees, only its non-executive Directors. Consequently it does not have redundancy or other employment related liabilities or responsibilities.

The Audit Committee, as well as considering the principal risks and the financial position of the Company, has also considered the following assumptions in considering the Company’s longer-term viability:

- There will continue to be demand for investment trusts;

- The Board and the Portfolio Manager will continue to adopt a long-term view when making investments, and anticipated holding periods will be at least five years;

- The Company invests principally in the securities of UK listed companies to which investors will wish to continue to have exposure;

- The Company will maintain its bank loan facility;

- Regulation will not increase to a level that makes running the Company uneconomical; and

- The performance of the Company will continue to be satisfactory.

Taking account of the anticipated investment holding periods, the expected extension of the Company’s gearing facility and the liquidity and medium term prospects of the Company’s investment portfolio, the Directors have formed a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue its operations and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the next five years.

Future developments

The Board’s primary focus is on Lindsell Train’s investment approach and performance. The subject is thoroughly discussed at every Board meeting.

In addition, the AIFM updates the Board on company communications, promotions and investor feedback, as well as wider investment issues.

An outline of performance, investment activity and strategy, and market background during the year, as well as the outlook, is provided in the Chairman’s Statement and the Portfolio Manager’s Review.

It is expected that the Company’s strategy will remain unchanged in the coming year.

Key Performance Indicators

At each meeting the Board considers a number of performance measures to assess the Company’s success in achieving its investment objective. The Key Performance Indicators (“KPI”), also referred to as Alternative Performance Measures are as follows: net asset value total return; share price total return; benchmark and peer group^ performance; revenue return per share and share price discount / premium to net asset value per share.

^ see glossary

Net asset value total return

The Directors regard the Company’s net asset value total return to be a key indicator of performance.

During the year under review the Company’s net asset value per share total return was 13.1% (2017: 13.7%).

Share price total return

The Directors also regard the Company’s share price total return to be a key indicator of performance.

During the year under review the Company’s share price total return was 13.2% (2017: 14.2%).

Benchmark and peer group performance

The Company’s benchmark is the FTSE All-Share Index (total return) which delivered a return of 5.9% (2017: 11.9%) over the year. This compares to the Company’s share price total return of 13.2% (2017: 14.2%).

The Board also monitors the Company’s net asset value return against its AIC peer group^. As at 30 September 2018 the Company ranked first out of 25 over three, five and ten years.*

*source: Morningstar

^ see glossary

Revenue return per share

The Directors regard the Company’s revenue return per share to be an important indicator of performance.

The revenue return per share for the year was 16.5p per share (2017: 15.8p per share). The Company’s net revenue return during the year was up 4.4%.

Share price discount/premium to net asset value per share

The Board reviews the level of discount/premium to net asset value per share at every Board meeting and consideration is given to ways in which the share price performance may be enhanced, including the effectiveness of marketing and share issuance and buy-backs, where appropriate. Details of how the Company’s discount control mechanism works can be found on the Company’s website ( www.finsburygt.com) .

Demand for the Company’s shares led to the issue of a total of 14,795,000 new shares during the year at a premium to the prevailing cum or ex income net asset value per share at the time of issue. No shares were repurchased by the Company during the year. At 30 September 2018 the Company’s share price stood at a 0.6% premium to the Company’s net asset value per share (2017: 0.5%).

Risk Management

A detailed risk matrix is reviewed by the Audit Committee on behalf of the Board twice a year. The principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company relate to the nature of its objectives and strategy as an investment company and the markets in which it invests.

There were no changes to the Company’s risk management processes during the year and no significant failings or weaknesses were identified from the Board’s most recent risk review.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties Mitigation Corporate Strategy The Company’s business model or investment objective may become unacceptable or unattractive to shareholders. The Board reviews the Company’s investment mandate in relation to market and economic conditions and monitors the Company’s performance against its peers. In addition, the Board holds meetings with shareholders when necessary and regularly reviews the AIFM’s reports on marketing activities and investor feedback. The Company’s stockbroker also regularly reports to the Board on investor sentiment and movements on the share register.

The Board meets with the Portfolio Manager at each Board meeting and undertakes a regular review of compliance with the Company’s investment guidelines. The Board may be unable to maintain its dividend policy. The Board reviews income forecasts produced by the AIFM at every Board meeting.

The Company’s Articles of Association permit the payment of dividends out of capital. During the year a transfer of £12.4 million to the Revenue reserve from the Special reserve has significantly increased the level of revenue reserves available for distribution. The Board also regularly reviews the Company’s gearing levels in discussion with the Portfolio Manager as well as compliance with the gearing limits it sets. The Company’s share price total return may differ materially from the NAV per share total return. The Board operates a discount control mechanism which is intended to protect against the share price widening beyond a 5% discount to NAV per share. There is also a share issuance programme which acts as a premium control mechanism. Investment Strategy and Activity The investment strategy adopted by the Portfolio Manager may lead to an investment return that is materially lower than the Company’s benchmark index, thereby failing to achieve the Company’s investment objective. The Board reviews the performance of the portfolio against the benchmark and the Company’s peer group at every meeting as well as a monthly compliance report and the monthly fact sheet. The Board discusses with the Portfolio Manager the structure of the portfolio, including asset allocation and portfolio concentration, and the investment strategy at each meeting.

The departure of a key individual at the Portfolio Manager may affect the Company’s performance. The Board reviews the portfolio management arrangements on an annual basis or as appropriate. In turn, the Portfolio Manager reports on developments at Lindsell Train, including succession and business continuity plans. Shareholder Relations and

Corporate Governance The investment objective of existing shareholders no longer coincides with the investment objective of the Company or the Board becomes unaware of the identity of the Company’s shareholders. At each meeting the Board reviews movements in the Company’s shareholder register. In addition, the AIFM and the Company’s corporate stockbroker both report on their interactions with investors. Poor adherence to corporate governance best practice or errors or irregularities in published information could lead to censure and/or result in reputational damage to the Company. The Board reviews all information supplied to shareholders and the AIFM’s marketing activity at each meeting and periodically reviews the Company’s website. Details of the Company’s compliance with corporate governance best practice, including information on relationship with shareholders, are set out in the Corporate Governance Report. Operational The Company’s service providers perform poorly, fail to meet their contractual obligations or fail to provide sufficient or accurate information to the Board for decision-making. The Board reviews the terms of all major service agreements and the Audit Committee meets annually with the Company’s auditors to discuss the year’s audit findings without management being present. The AIFM reports by exception on the performance of outsourced service providers and reviews contracts to ensure they remain reasonable and competitive, undertaking tender processes when appropriate.

Both the AIFM’s and the Portfolio Manager’s compliance officers report to the Audit Committee at every meeting and their internal control report, together with the internal control report of the Custodian, are reviewed annually. These reviews include consideration of the associated cyber security risks facing the Company. Errors regarding title to investment holdings or threats to the solvency of the depositary may expose the Company to financial loss. The AIFM monitors the portfolio movements daily and the Depositary submits semi-annual reports on the safe-keeping of the Company’s assets. The AIFM and the Depositary undertake stock reconciliations and produce monthly exceptions reports, with any discrepancies investigated promptly.

Financial The Company is exposed to market risk, liquidity risk, credit risk and fraud. The Portfolio Manager is responsible for undertaking reviews of the creditworthiness of the counterparties that it uses. Compliance with investment guidelines is confirmed monthly.

The Board reviews a financial analysis at each meeting and the Depositary monitors all payments made from the Company’s accounts as well as the custody of the Company’s assets. The AIFM confirms adherence with the relevant loan covenants to the provider of the Company’s bank loan facility on a monthly basis.

Board approval is required for gearing and the Board reviews adherence to the loan covenants monthly.

Further information on financial instruments and risk can be found in note 17 to the Financial Statements. Accounting, Legal and Regulatory The regulatory environment in which the Company operates changes, affecting the Company’s modus operandi. Failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations could expose the Company to serious financial loss and reputational damage. The Board relies on the services of its AIFM and its external advisers to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations including the Companies Act 2006, the AIFM Rules, the Corporation Tax Act 2010 (‘Section 1158’), the Market Abuse Regulation (‘MAR’), the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (“DGTRs”) and the UKLA Listing Rules. The Board reviews compliance reports and internal control reports provided by its service providers, as well as the Company’s financial statements and forecasts.

The Depositary reports twice yearly to the Audit Committee, confirming that the Company, acting through the AIFM , has been managed in accordance with the AIFMD, the FUND sourcebook, the Articles (in relation to the calculation of the NAV per share) and with investment restrictions and leverage limits set in its offering documents. The Depositary Report can be found on the Company’s website ( www.finsburygt.com) .

The Directors attend AIC Roundtables and conferences to keep up to date on regulatory changes and receive industry updates from the AIFM.

Approval

The Strategic Report was approved by the Board of Directors on 17 December 2018 and signed on its behalf by:

Anthony Townsend

Chairman

Governance / Board of Directors

The Board of Directors supervises the management of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC and looks after the interests of Shareholders. Each of the Directors is re-elected by shareholders annually (unless they are retiring from the Board).

Anthony Townsend, Chairman

Anthony Townsend, (70), rejoined the Board on 1 February 2005 and became Chairman on 30 January 2008. He has spent over 40 years working in the City and was Chairman of the Association of Investment Companies from 2001 to 2003, British & American Investment Trust PLC until December 2017 and Miton Global Opportunities plc until October 2018. Anthony is also Chairman of Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc, BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC and Gresham House plc.

*Shares held: 191,034

*Annual Remuneration: £34,500

Neil Collins

Neil Collins, (71), has served on the Board since 30 January 2008. He has spent most of his career in financial journalism and was City Editor of The Daily Telegraph for nearly 20 years until he retired from the position in 2005. Prior to that he had been City Editor of the London Evening Standard and The Sunday Times. A former columnist for the London Evening Standard and commentator for Reuters, Neil currently writes a column for the Financial Times on Saturdays. He was formerly a director of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC.

*Shares held: 76,754

*Annual Remuneration: £23,000

Kate Cornish-Bowden

Kate Cornish-Bowden, (52), has served on the board since 26 October 2017. Kate worked for 12 years as a fund manager for Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where she was managing director and head of the global equity team. Prior to Morgan Stanley she worked as a research analyst at M&G. Kate is a non-executive Director of Calculus VCT plc, where she is chair of the audit committee and a non-executive Director of CC Japan Income & Growth trust plc.

*Shares held: 7,061

*Annual Remuneration: £23,000

Simon Hayes

Simon Hayes, (48), has served on the Board since 29 June 2015. Simon is the Chairman of Peel Hunt LLP. He joined Peel Hunt in 1993 and was appointed Head of Corporate Finance in 2003, Chief Executive in 2006 and Chairman in 2016.

*Shares held: 35,000

*Annual Remuneration: £23,000

David Hunt, FCA

David Hunt, (71), has served on the Board since 6 July 2006. A Chartered Accountant, he was formerly a director in the Assurance and Business Services division of Smith & Williamson. Prior to that he was a partner at both Binder Hamlyn and Arthur Andersen. David has over 30 years’ experience advising quoted companies. He is the Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee. David recently retired as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Church of England Pensions Board.

*Shares held: 35,000

*Annual Remuneration: £27,250

Lorna Tilbian

Lorna Tilbian, (61), has served on the Board since 26 October 2017. Lorna was formerly an Executive Director of Numis Corporation PLC, a Director of WestLB Panmure Limited and S G Warburg Securities. She is a non-executive director of Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC, ProVen VCT plc, Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, M&C Saatchi PLC and Rightmove PLC.

*Shares held: nil

*Annual Remuneration: £23,000

All members of the Board are non-executive. None of the Directors has any other connection with the Portfolio Manager or is employed by any of the companies in which the Company holds an investment or any of the Company’s service providers.

*information as at 30 September 2018

Governance / Corporate Governance

Corporate Governance Statement

The Board has considered the principles and recommendations of the AIC Code of Corporate Governance (the “AIC Code”) by reference to the AIC Corporate Governance Guide for Investment Companies (the “AIC Guide”). The AIC Code, as explained by the AIC Guide, addresses all the principles set out in the UK Corporate Governance Code (the “UK Code”), as well as setting out additional principles and recommendations on issues that are of specific relevance to the Company.

The Board considers that reporting against the principles and recommendations of the AIC Code will provide the best information to shareholders and the Financial Reporting Council has confirmed that by following the AIC Code and the AIC Guide, boards of investment companies will meet their obligations in relation to the UK Corporate Governance Code and paragraph 9.8.6 of the UK Listing Rules.

The AIC Code and the AIC Guide can be viewed on the AIC’s website ( www.theaic.co.uk) and the UK Code can be viewed on the Financial Reporting Council website ( www.frc.org.uk) .

The Board and Committees

Responsibility for effective governance and for the overall management of the Company’s affairs lies with the Board. The governance framework of the Company reflects the fact that as an investment company it has no employees and outsources company secretarial, administration, marketing and risk management services to Frostrow and portfolio management to Lindsell Train.

The Board’s key responsibilities are to set the strategy, values and standards; to provide leadership within a controls framework which enable risks to be assessed and managed; to challenge constructively and scrutinise performance of all outsourced activities; and to review regularly the contracts, performance and remuneration of the Company’s principal service providers.

The Audit Committee’s key responsibilities are: to monitor the integrity of the annual report and financial statements; to oversee the risk and control environment and financial reporting; and to review the performance of the Company’s external auditor.

Copies of the full terms of reference, which clearly define the responsibilities of the Audit Committee, can be obtained from the Company Secretary. They will be available for inspection at the Annual General Meeting, and can be found on the Company’s website ( www.finsburygt.com) .

The Directors have decided that, given the size of the Board, it is unnecessary to form separate remuneration, management engagement and nomination Committees; the duties that would ordinarily fall to those Committees are carried out by the Board as a whole.

Meeting Attendance

The table below sets out the number of scheduled Board and Committee meetings held during the year ended 30 September 2018 and the number of meetings attended by each Director.

In addition to the scheduled Board meetings there were six ad hoc Board meetings to consider matters such as the Company’s authority to allot shares and the approval of regulatory announcements.

A further meeting was held in October 2018 in connection with business of the year.

Ad Hoc Audit Board Board Committee Meetings (4) (2) (6) Anthony Townsend 4 2 3 John Allard* 2 1 1 Neil Collins 4 2 5 Kate Cornish-Bowden 4 2 4 Simon Hayes 4 2 4 David Hunt 4 2 5 Vanessa Renwick* 2 1 1 Lorna Tilbian 4 2 1

All of the Directors attended the Annual General Meeting held on 31 January 2018.

* resigned as a director on 31 January 2018.

Directors’ Interests

The beneficial interests of the Directors in the Company are set out within this Announcement..

Statement of Compliance

The Company has complied with the recommendations of the AIC Code and the relevant provisions of the UK Code, except as set out below:

The UK Code includes certain provisions relating to:

- the role of the chief executive;

- executive directors’ remuneration; and

- the need for an internal audit function.

For the reasons set out in the AIC Code, and as explained in the UK Code, the Board considers these provisions are not relevant to the position of the Company as it is an externally managed investment company. In particular, all of the Company’s day-to-day management and administrative functions are outsourced to third parties. As a result, the Company has no executive directors, employees or internal operations. Therefore the Company has not reported further in respect of these provisions.

Directors’ Independence

The Board consists of six non-executive Directors, each of whom is independent of Frostrow and Lindsell Train. No member of the Board has been an employee of the Company, Frostrow, Lindsell Train or any of its service providers. Accordingly, the Board considers that all the Directors are independent and there are no relationships or circumstances which are likely to affect or could appear to affect their judgement.

The Chairman has a seat on the Board of the Company’s AIFM by virtue of the Company’s minority partnership interest in Frostrow. It is a non-executive position and therefore the Board does not believe that this compromises his independence from the Company.

Board Evaluation

In October 2018 an external independent review of the Board, its committee and individual Directors was carried out by an independent third party, Lintstock.

The Board reviewed the report from Lintstock in December 2018 and the Chairman is leading on implementation of minimal changes recommended by the report that the Board considered should be made. The review concluded that the Board worked in a collegiate, efficient and effective manner and did not identify any material weaknesses or concerns.

The Chairman is satisfied that the structure and operation of the Board continues to be effective and relevant and that there is a satisfactory mix of skills, experience, length of service and knowledge of the Company. The Board has considered the position of all of the Directors as part of the evaluation process, and believes that it would be in the Company’s best interests to propose them for re-election.

The Board’s Senior Independent Director is David Hunt, who may be contacted by Shareholders and other directors as required.

Policy on Director Tenure

The Board subscribes to the view expressed within the AIC Code that long-serving directors should not be prevented from forming part of an independent majority. It does not consider that a director’s tenure necessarily reduces his/her ability to act independently. The Board’s policy on tenure is that continuity and experience are considered to add significantly to the strength of the Board and, as such, no limit on the overall length of service of any of the Directors, including the Chairman, has been imposed. In view of its non-executive nature, the Board considers that it is not appropriate for the Directors to be appointed for a specified term, although new Directors will be appointed with the expectation that they will serve for a minimum of three years, subject to shareholder approval.

Appointments to the Board

The rules governing the appointment and replacement of directors are set out in the Company’s Articles of Association. Where the Board appoints a new director during the year, that director will stand for election by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting. When considering new appointments, the Board will seek to add persons with complementary skills and experience which fill any gaps in the Board’s knowledge and who can devote sufficient time to the Company to carry out their duties effectively. The Company is committed to ensuring that any vacancies arising are filled by the most qualified candidates. The Board recognises the value of diversity in the composition of the Board and accordingly, the Board will ensure that a diverse group of candidates is considered for any vacancies.

The Board has adopted a Board and Audit Committee Composition and Succession Plan (the “Plan”). The purpose of the Plan is to ensure that the Board is comprised of members who collectively:

display the necessary balance of professional skills, experience, length of service and industry/Company knowledge; and are fit and proper to direct the Company’s business with prudence and integrity; and provide policy guidance on the structure, size and composition of the Board (and its Committee) and the identification and selection of suitable candidates for appointment to the Board (and its Committee). This Plan is reviewed by the Board annually and at such other times as circumstances may require. Subject to there being no conflict of interest, all Directors are entitled to vote on candidates for the appointment of new Directors and on the recommendation for shareholders’ approval for the Directors seeking re-election at the Annual General Meeting. The Chairman will not chair the meeting when the Board is dealing with the appointment of his successor. Induction / Development New appointees to the Board are provided with a full induction programme. The programme covers the Company’s investment strategy, policies and practices. New directors are also given key information on the Company’s regulatory and statutory requirements as they arise including information on the role of the Board, matters reserved for its decision, the terms of reference for the Board committee, the Company’s corporate governance practices and procedures and the latest financial information. Directors are encouraged to participate in training courses where appropriate. The Board has formalised arrangements under which the Directors, in the furtherance of their duties, may seek independent professional advice at the Company’s expense. The Company has also arranged Directors’ and Officers’ Liability Insurance which provides cover for legal expenses under certain circumstances. This was in force for the entire period under review and up to the date of this report. Conflicts of Interest In line with the Companies Act 2006, the Board has the power to sanction any potential conflicts of interest that may arise and impose such limits or conditions as it thinks fit. A register of interests and external appointments is maintained and is reviewed at every Board meeting to ensure all details are kept up to date. Should a conflict arise, the Board has the authority to request that the director concerned abstains from any relevant discussion, or vote where a perceived conflict may arise. Appropriate authorisation will be sought prior to the appointment of any new director or if any new conflicts or potential conflicts arise. Exercise of Voting Powers The Board has delegated authority to Lindsell Train (as Portfolio Manager) to vote the shares owned by the Company that are held on its behalf by its Custodian. The Board has instructed that the Portfolio Manager submit votes for such shares wherever possible and practicable. The Portfolio Manager may refer to the Board on any matters of a contentious nature. Further details of the Company’s voting record can be found in the Portfolio Manager’s Stewardship Report on the company’s website ( www.lindselltrain.com) . Board Meetings and Relations with the Portfolio Manager The Board is responsible for strategy and reviews the continued appropriateness of the Company’s investment objective, strategy and investment restrictions at each meeting. The Board meets regularly throughout the year and representatives from Frostrow and Lindsell Train are in attendance at each Board meeting. The Chairman encourages open debate to foster a supportive and co-operative approach for all participants. The primary focus at regular Board meetings is the review of key investment and financial data, revenue and expenses projections, analyses of asset allocation, transactions and performance comparisons, share price and net asset value performance, marketing and shareholder communication strategies, the risks associated with pursuing the investment strategy, peer group information and industry issues. The Board reviews the discount or premium to net asset value per share of the Company’s share price at each Board meeting and considers the effectiveness of the Company’s marketing and communication strategies, as well as any recommendations on share buybacks and issuance. The Board has reviewed the Portfolio Manager’s Statement of Compliance with the UK Stewardship Code, which is available on the FRC website ( www.frc.org.uk) . Shareholder Relations Representatives of Frostrow regularly meet institutional shareholders and private client asset managers to discuss strategy, to understand their issues and concerns and, if applicable, to discuss corporate governance issues. The results of such meetings are reported at the following Board meeting. An analysis of the Company’s shareholder register is provided to the Directors at each Board meeting. The Board receives marketing reports from Frostrow. The Board reviews and considers the marketing plans on a regular basis. Reports from the Company’s broker are submitted to the Board on investor sentiment and industry issues. Shareholder Communications The Company aims to provide shareholders with a full understanding of the Company’s investment objective, policy and activities, its performance and the principal investment risks by means of informative annual and half yearly reports. This is supplemented by the monthly publication through the London Stock Exchange, of the net asset value of the Company’s shares. The Company’s website ( www.finsburygt.com) is regularly updated with monthly fact sheets and provides useful information about the Company, including the Company’s financial reports and announcements. All substantive communications regarding any major corporate issues are discussed by the Board taking into account representations from the AIFM, the Portfolio Manager, the Auditor, legal advisers and the Corporate Stockbroker. The Board supports the principle that the AGM be used to communicate with investors. It is the intention that the full Board will attend the AGM under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the Board. All shareholders are encouraged to attend the AGM, where they have given the opportunity to question the Chairman, the Board and representatives of the AIFM and the Portfolio Manager. The Portfolio Manager makes a presentation to shareholders covering the investment performance and strategy of the Company at each AGM. Details of proxy votes received in respect of each resolution are made available to shareholders at each General Meeting and are also published on the Company’s website ( www.finsburygt.com) . The Directors welcome the views of all shareholders and place considerable importance on communications with them. Shareholders wishing to communicate with the Chairman, or any other member of the Board, may do so by writing to the Company Secretary at the offices of Frostrow. Significant Holdings and Voting Rights Details of the substantial interests in the Company’s Shares, the voting rights of the shares and the Directors’ authorities to issue and repurchase the Company’s shares, are set out in the Directors’ Report. Nominee Share Code Where the Company’s shares are held via a nominee company name, the Company undertakes: - to provide the nominee company with multiple copies of shareholder communications, so long as an indication of quantities has been provided in advance; and - to allow investors holding shares through a nominee company to attend general meetings, provided the correct authority from the nominee company is available. Nominee companies are encouraged to provide the necessary authority to underlying shareholders to attend the Company’s general meeting. Annual General Meeting THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION TO BE DISCUSSED AT THE FORTHCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the action you should take, you should seek advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended). If you have sold or transferred all of your ordinary shares in the Company, you should pass this document, together with any other accompanying documents, including the form of proxy, at once to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Resolutions relating to the following items of special business will be proposed at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Resolution 10 Authority to allot shares Resolution 11 Authority to disapply pre-emption rights Resolution 12 Authority to sell shares held in Treasury on a non pre-emptive basis Resolution 13 Authority to buy back shares Resolution 14 Authority to hold General Meetings (other than the Annual General Meeting) on at least 14 clear days’ notice. The full text of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM are contained in the separate Notice of Meeting being sent to Shareholders with this Report and will be available on the Companys website ( www.finsburygt.com) . By order of the Board Frostrow Capital LLP Company Secretary 17 December 2018 Governance / Audit Committee Report I am pleased to present the Audit Committee’s Report for the year ended 30 September 2018. Role and Composition The Audit Committee (‘Committee’) comprises all the Directors of the Company. The role of the Committee is to ensure that shareholder interests are properly protected in relation to the application of financial reporting and internal control principles and to assess the effectiveness of the audit. The Committee’s role and responsibilities are set out in full in its terms of reference which are available on the Company’s website ( www.finsburygt.com) . A summary of the Committee’s main responsibilities and how it has fulfilled them is set out below. The Committee, as a whole, has competence relevant to the investment trust sector with Committee members having a range of financial and investment experience. The requirement for at least one member of the Committee to have recent and relevant experience is satisfied by myself being a chartered accountant and having spent my career in the audit and accountancy profession. The Committee met twice during the financial year. Typically there are three meetings and the third meeting this year took place in early October, immediately after the financial year end. Responsibilities As Chairman of the Committee I can confirm that the Committee’s main responsibilities during the

year were: To review the Company’s half year and annual financial statements together with announcements and other filings relating to the financial performance of the Company and issuance of the Company’s shares. In particular, the Committee considered whether the financial statements were fair, balanced and understandable, allowing shareholders to assess the Company’s strategy, investment policy, business model, financial performance and financial position at each period end. To review the risk management and internal control processes of the Company and its key service providers. As part of this review the Committee reviewed the appropriateness of the Company’s anti-bribery and corruption policy. During the year the Committee also reviewed the internal controls in place at the Company’s AIFM, its Portfolio Manager, its Registrar and its Depositary. To ensure Compliance with Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010. The Committee sought confirmation that the Company continues to meet the regulatory requirements. To recommend the appointment of external Auditors and agree the scope of their work and their remuneration, reviewing their independence and the effectiveness of the audit process. To consider any non-audit work to be carried out by the Auditors. The Committee reviews the need for non-audit services in accordance with the Company’s non-audit services policy, and authorises such on a case by case basis having given consideration to the cost effectiveness of the services and the objectivity of the Auditors. The Auditors carried out no non-audit work during the year. Meetings and business Representatives of the AIFM, Frostrow, attended each of the Committee’s meetings and reported as to the proper conduct of business in accordance with the regulatory environment in which the Company and the AIFM operate. The Committee also met the Auditors twice during the year and once, following completion of the audit, without representatives of the AIFM being present. The following matters were dealt with at these meetings: December 2017: – Consideration and review of the annual results and the Auditors’ report to the Committee – Approval of the annual report and financial statements – Review of the Company’s risk management process – Review of the Company’s anti-bribery and corruption policy and the measures put in place by its key service providers May 2018: – Review of the Committee’s terms of reference and audit tender guidelines in light of the new ethical standards – Consideration and review of the half year report and financial statements – Approval of the half year report – Review of the Company’s risk management process – Review of the relevant internal controls of its key service providers October 2018: – Approval of the Auditors’ engagement letter and review of their plan for the 2018 audit – Review of the Company’s risk management process – Review of the Company’s policy for non-audit services – Review of the Company’s policies in respect of whistle blowing, anti slavery, prevention of the facilitation of tax evasion and anti-bribery and corruption, together with the procedures for the detection of fraud and cyber security and the measures for these put in place by its key service providers Financial Statements The Financial Statements, and the Annual Report as a whole, are the responsibility of the Board. The Board looks to the Committee to advise them in relation to the Financial Statements both as regards their form and content, and on any specific areas requiring judgement. Reporting Matters Although the Committee did not identify any significant issues as part of its review of the Annual Report and Financial Statements, it paid particular attention to: Accounting Policies The accounting policies, have been applied throughout the year. In light of there being no unusual transactions during the year or other possible reasons, the Committee found no reasons to change any of the policies. Existence of investments During the year the Committee met with representatives of the Depositary who provided reassurance concerning the safekeeping of the company’s investments. Valuation of Investments The Committee reviewed the robustness of the AIFM’s processes in place for recording investment transactions as well as ensuring the valuation of investments is in accordance with the adopted accounting policies. Recognition of Revenue from Investments The Committee received assurance that all dividends receivable, including special dividends, had been accounted for appropriately. Interest in unquoted investment The Committee reviewed the valuation methodology of the Company’s partnership interest in Frostrow Capital LLP. The valuation, based upon the average of a discounted multiple of revenues and price earnings multiple, was accepted. Going Concern Having received the Company’s financial position, the Company Committee satisfied itself that it is appropriate for the Board to present the financial statements on the going concern basis. Long Term Viability The Committee satisfied itself that it is appropriate for the Board to make the vilability statement they have a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue its operations over the next five years. Internal audit Since the company delegates its day to day operations to third parties and has no employees, the Committee again determined that there is no requirement for such a function. Internal Controls and Risk Management The Directors have identified six main areas of risk: Corporate Strategy, Investment Strategy and Activity, Shareholder Relations and Corporate Governance, Operational, Financial, Accounting and Legal and Regulatory. They have set out the actions taken to evaluate and manage these risks. The Committee reviews the various actions taken and satisfies itself that they are sufficient: in particular the Committee reviews the Company’s schedule of key risks at each meeting and requires amendments to both risks and mitigating actions if necessary. During the year the Committee considered whether Brexit poses potential risks to the Company. It does not consider that Brexit has affected the risk profile of the Company but will continue to monitor developments and reassess the Company’s risks accordingly. The Board has overall responsibility for the Company’s risk management and systems of internal controls and for reviewing their effectiveness. In common with the majority of investment trusts, investment management, accounting, company secretarial and custodial services have been delegated to third parties. The effectiveness of the internal controls is assessed on a continuing basis by the AIFM, the Portfolio Manager and the Depositary. Each maintains its own systems and the Committee receives regular reports from them. The Committee is satisfied that appropriate systems have been in place for the year under review. External Auditors Meetings: This year the nature and scope of the audit together with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP’s audit plan were reviewed by the Committee on 10 October 2018. I, together with three other Committee members, met the Audit Partner, Mr Alex Bertolotti, and his Senior Audit Manager on 19 November 2018 to discuss the audit and the draft 2018 Annual Report and financial statements. The Committee then met on 11 December 2018 to review the outcome of the audit again with Mr Bertolotti and his Senior Manager Details of the fees paid to the Auditors for audit services are set out in note 4 to the Financial Statements. Independence and Effectiveness: In order to fulfil the Committee’s responsibility regarding the independence of the Auditors, the Committee reviewed: – the senior audit personnel in the audit plan, – the Auditors’ arrangements concerning potential conflicts of interest, – the statement by the Auditors that they remain independent within the meaning of the regulations and their professional standards, and – the extent of any non-audit services in line with the Company’s policy. In order to consider the effectiveness of the audit process, the Committee reviewed: – the Auditors’ fulfilment of the agreed audit plan, – the report arising from the audit itself, and – feedback from the AIFM on the conduct of the audit. The Committee satisfied itself concerning the Auditors’ independence and the effectiveness of the audit process, together with the degree of diligence and professional scepticism brought to bear. The Committee is aware of developments in best practice with regards to non-audit services and in particular the EU Revised FRC Ethical Standard that came into effect in 2016. The Committee monitors the level of non-audit work carried out by the Auditors and seeks assurances from the Auditors that they maintain suitable policies and processes ensuring independence, and monitor compliance with the relevant regulatory requirements on an annual basis. No non-audit work was carried out by the Auditors during the year. The Company operates on the basis whereby the provision of non-audit services by the Auditors is permissible where no conflict of interest arises, where the independence of the Auditors is not likely to be impinged by undertaking the work and the quality and objectivity of both the non-audit work and audit work will not be compromised. In particular, non-audit services may be provided by the Auditor if they are inconsequential or would have no direct effect on the Company’s financial statements and the audit firm would not place significant reliance on the work for the purposes of the statutory audit. Auditor Tendering PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were appointed as Auditors of the Company in June 2014, which was the last occasion an audit tender was held. Formal audit tender guidelines have been adopted to govern an audit tender process and these will be reviewed annually. In accordance with legislation requiring the Company’s existing audit partner to rotate after five years, this year’s audit will be Mr Alex Bertolotti’s last audit. Mr Jeremy Jensen will be replacing Mr Bertolotti for the year ending 30 September 2019. In accordance with EU Audit Regulations the Company will need to re-tender for new auditors at least every 10 years. In the meantime, the Committee will continue to carry out an annual assessment of the effectiveness of the external audit process. A post audit assessment was completed during the year to assess the quality of the 2017 audit and concluded that performance was satisfactory and there were no grounds for change. Auditor Re-appointment PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP have carried out the audit for the years ended 30 September 2014 to 2018 and have been considered to be independent by the Committee. Having indicated their willingness to continue to act as Auditors to the Company for the forthcoming year a resolution re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors will be proposed at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Performance Evaluation In October 2018 an external evaluation of the Board was carried out by an independent third party, Linstock. This evaluation also covered the workings of the Committee. No formal recommendations were required to be reported to the Board. In years when there is no external evaluation the Committee undertakes an internal evaluation of its performance. David Hunt, FCA Chairman of the Audit Committee 17 December 2018 Governance / Directors’ Remuneration Policy Report The Company follows the recommendations of the AIC Code that Directors’ remuneration should reflect their duties, responsibilities and the value of their time spent. The Board’s policy is that the remuneration of the Directors should reflect the experience of the Board as a whole, and is determined with reference to comparable organisations and appointments. There are no performance conditions attaching to the remuneration of the Directors as the Board does not believe that this is appropriate for non-executive Directors. This policy is reviewed annually and it is intended that it will continue for the year ending 30 September 2019 and for subsequent financial years. The fees for the Directors are determined within the limits set out in the Company’s Articles of Association, the maximum aggregate limit currently being £200,000 per annum, and they are not eligible for bonuses, pension benefits, share options, long-term incentive schemes or other benefits. Directors are authorised to claim reasonable expenses from the Company in relation to the performance of their duties. The current and projected Directors’ fees for 2019 are shown in the table below. The Company does not have any employees. Directors’ Fees Current and Projected

Date of Appointment

to the Board Current

Fees

2018 Projected

Fees

2019 Anthony Townsend (Chairman) 1 February 2005 £34,500 £37,500 John Allard^ 11 October 2000 £7,667 – Neil Collins 30 January 2008 £23,000 £24,500 Kate Cornish-Bowden* 26 October 2017 £21,437 £24,500 Simon Hayes 29 June 2015 £23,000 £24,500 David Hunt (Chairman of the Audit Committee and Senior Independent Director) 6 July 2006 £27,250 £30,000 Vanessa Renwick^ 11 October 2000 £7,667 – Lorna Tilbian* 26 October 2017 £21,437 £24,500 £165,958 £165,500

* Appointed on 26 October 2017.

^ Retired on 31 January 2018.

The Directors’ fees will next be reviewed in September 2019.

Directors’ Remuneration Year Ended 30 September 2018

None of the Directors has a service contract. The terms of their appointment provide that Directors shall retire and be subject to election at the first Annual General Meeting after their appointment and to re-election annually thereafter. The terms also provide that a Director may be removed without notice and that compensation will not be due on leaving office. The terms and conditions of the Directors’ appointments are set out in formal letters of appointment which are available for review at the Company’s Annual General Meeting.

Consideration of Shareholders’ Views

In accordance with best practice, the Board will put the Remuneration Policy to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting at least once every three years. Approval of this policy was last granted by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held in January 2017. In respect of the year under review no feedback has been received from shareholders in relation to remuneration.

Governance / Directors’ Remuneration Report

Statement from the Chairman

I am pleased to present the Directors’ Remuneration Report to shareholders.

This report has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Section 421 of the Companies Act 2006 and the Enterprise and Regulatory Reform Act 2013. An Ordinary Resolution for the approval of this report will be put to shareholders at the Company’s forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

The law requires the Company’s Auditors to audit certain disclosures within this report. Where disclosures have been audited, they are indicated as such and the Auditors’ opinion is included in their report to members.

Due to the Company’s size and to avoid the need to establish a separate Remuneration Committee, the Company’s remuneration function is carried out by the full Board under my Chairmanship. The Board considers the framework for the remuneration of the Directors on an annual basis. It reviews the ongoing appropriateness of the Company’s remuneration policy and the individual remuneration of Directors by reference to the activities of the Company and comparison with other companies of a similar structure and size. This is in-line with the AIC Code.

At a review meeting held on 27 September 2017 it was agreed that Directors fees would remain unchanged for the year ended 30 September 2018.

At the most recent review, held in October 2018, it was agreed that Directors’ fees would be, with effect from 1 October 2018, as follows; The Chairman £37,500. The Chairman of the Audit Committee £30,000. Other Directors £24,500.

All levels of remuneration reflect both the time commitment and responsibility of the role.

No advice from remuneration consultants was received during the year under review.

Directors’ Fees

The Directors are remunerated exclusively by fixed fees in cash and do not receive bonus payments, pension contributions or other benefits from the Company. Directors are not offered options to acquire shares in the Company.

All Directors are entitled to the reimbursement of reasonable out of pocket expenses incurred by them in order to perform their duties as directors of the Company. No Director drew any such expenses during the year.

As noted in the Strategic Report, all of the Directors are non-executive and therefore there is no Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). The Company does not have any employees. There is therefore no CEO or employee information to disclose.

No payments were made to former Directors of the Company other than disclosed in the table below:

Single total figure of remuneration 2018 (audited)

Date of Appointment to the Board Total

Fees3

2018 Total

Fees3

2017 Anthony Townsend1 1 February 2005 £34,500 £34,500 John Allard* 11 October 2000 £7,667 £23,000 Neil Collins 30 January 2008 £23,000 £23,000 Kate Cornish-Bowden 26 October 2017 £21,437 – Simon Hayes 29 June 2015 £23,000 £23,000 David Hunt2 6 July 2006 £27,250 £27,250 Vanessa Renwick* 11 October 2000 £7,667 £23,000 Lorna Tilbian 26 October 2017 £21,437 – £165,958 £153,750

1 Chairman of the Board

2 Chairman of the Audit Committee and Senior Independent Director

3 None of the fees were paid to any third party in respect of the services provided.

* resigned as Directors on 31 January 2018.

At the last Annual General Meeting held in January 2018 the results in respect of the resolutions to approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report were as follows:

Directors’ Remuneration Report

Votes cast

For Votes cast

Against Votes

withheld* 55,062,553 698,280 237,246 (98.75) (1.25%)

* Votes withheld are not votes by law and are therefore not counted in the calculation of votes for or against a resolution.

Shareholder approval of the Directors’ Remuneration Report was last sought at the Annual General Meeting held in January 2018 and will be sought again at the next AGM to be held in February 2019.

Directors’ Remuneration Policy

Votes cast

For Votes cast

Against Votes

withheld* 54,068,160 1,165,112 427,418 (97.89%) (2.11%)

Shareholder approval of the Directors’ Remuneration Policy was last sought at the Annual General Meeting held in January 2017 and will be sought again at the AGM to be held in January 2020.

Loss of office

Directors do not have service contracts with the Company but are engaged under letters of appointment. These specifically exclude any entitlement to compensation upon leaving office for whatever reason.

Share Price Return

The chart below illustrates the shareholder return for a holding in the Company’s shares as compared to the FTSE All-Share Index, which the Board has adopted as the measure for both the Company’s performance and that of the Portfolio Manager for the ten years to 30 September 2018.

Ten Years Total Shareholder Return to 30 September 2018

Relative Cost of Directors’ Remuneration

The bar chart below shows the comparative cost of Directors’ fees compared with the level of dividend distribution for 2017 and 2018.

Directors’ Interests in Ordinary Shares

The Directors’ interests in the share capital of the Company are shown in the table below:

Number of Ordinary Shares of 25p held (Audited) Valuation* (Audited) Valuation* 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 September 2018 2018 2017 2017 shares held £’000 shares held £’000 Anthony Townsend (Chairman) 191,034 1,563 179,468 1,322 John Allard1 46,160 340 Neil Collins 76,754 628 69,908 515 Kate Cornish-Bowden2 7,061 58 Simon Hayes 35,000 286 30,000 221 David Hunt 35,000 286 35,000 258 Vanessa Renwick1 47,960 353 Lorna Tilbian2 – – Total 344,849 2,821 408,496 3,009

* The Company’s share price as at 30 September 2018 was 818.0p (2017: 736.50p).

1 John Allard and Vanessa Renwick resigned as directors on 31 January 2018.

2 Kate Cornish-Bowden and Lorna Tilbian were appointed as Directors on 26 October 2017.

None of the Directors was granted or exercised rights over shares during the year. None of the Directors has any contract (including service contracts) with the Company. There are no provisions included within the Company’s Articles of Association which require Directors to hold shares in the Company.

Managers’ Interests in Ordinary Shares

Managers’ interests in the share capital of the Company are shown in the table below:

Number of Ordinary Shares of 25p held Valuation* Valuation* 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 September 2018 2018 2017 2017 shares held £’000 shares held £’000 Alastair Smith 71,633 586 80,119 590 Nick Train 2,044,202 16,722 1,209,887 8,911 Total 2,115,835 17,308 1,290,006 9,501

* The Company’s share price as at 30 September 2018 was 818.0p (2017: 736.50p).

Annual Statement

On behalf of the Board I confirm that the Remuneration Policy, and this Remuneration Report summarises, as applicable, for the year ended 30 September 2018:

the major decisions on Directors’ remuneration; any substantial changes relating to Directors’ remuneration made during the year; and the context in which the changes occurred and decisions have been taken. Anthony Townsend Chairman 17 December 2018 Governance / Responsibility Statement of the Directors in respect of the annual financial report The Directors are responsible for preparing the Report and Accounts, the Directors’ Remuneration Report and the financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulation. Company law requires the directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law the Directors have prepared the financial statements in accordance with United Kingdom Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 102 “The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland”, and applicable law (United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice). Under company law the Directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period. In preparing these financial statements, the Directors have: - selected suitable accounting policies and then applied them consistently; - made judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent; - followed applicable UK Accounting Standards, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements respectively; and - prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis. The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company’s transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and enable them to ensure that the financial statements and the Directors’ Remuneration Report comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities. The Financial Statements are published on the Company’s website ( www.finsburygt.com) and via the website of the AIFM ( www.frostrow.com) . The maintenance and integrity of these websites, so far as it relates to the Company, is the responsibility of the AIFM. The work carried out by the Auditors does not involve consideration of the maintenance and integrity of these websites and, accordingly, the Auditors accept no responsibility for any changes that have occurred to the Financial Statements since they were initially presented on these websites. Visitors to the websites need to be aware that legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions. The Directors consider that the Annual Report, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company’s position and performance, business model and strategy. Each of the Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge: - the financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (United Kingdom Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 102 “The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland”, and applicable law), give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and net return of the Company; and - the Strategic Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces. On behalf of the Board Anthony Townsend Chairman 17 December 2018 Financial Statements / Income Statement for the year ended 30 September 2018

2018 2017 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Note £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Gains on investments at fair value through profit or loss 9 – 133,822 133,822 – 116,495 116,495 Currency translations – (209) (209) – (122) (122) Income 2 31,794 – 31,794 27,731 – 27,731 AIFM and Portfolio management fees 3 (2,525) (5,127) (7,652) (2,097) (4,257) (6,354) Other expenses 4 (1,018) – (1,018) (1,063) (32) (1,095) Return on ordinary activities before finance charges and taxation 28,251 128,486 156,737 24,571 112,084 136,655 Finance charges 5 (240) (488) (728) (228) (462) (690) Return on ordinary activities before taxation 28,011 127,998 156,009 24,343 111,622 135,965 Taxation on ordinary activities 6 (557) – (557) (397) – (397) Return on ordinary activities after taxation 27,454 127,998 155,452 23,946 111,622 135,568 Basic and diluted return per share 7 16.5p 77.1p 93.6p 15.8p 73.8p 89.6p

The “Total” column of this statement represents the Company’s income statement.

The “Revenue” and “Capital“ columns are supplementary to this and are prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC).

All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

The Company had no recognised gains or losses other than those declared in the Income Statement; therefore no separate statement of Total Comprehensive Income has been presented.

There is no material difference between the net return on ordinary activities before taxation and the net return on ordinary activities after taxation stated above and their historical cost equivalents.

The notes form part of these Financial Statements.

Financial Statements / Statement of Changes in Equity

for the year ended 30 September 2018

Called up

Share

capital

£’000 Share

premium

account

£’000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£’000 Special

reserve

£’000 Capital

reserve

£’000 Revenue

reserve

£’000 Total

Share-holders’

funds

£’000 At 1 October 2017 39,724 572,791 3,453 12,424 515,039 20,990 1,164,421 Net return from ordinary activities – – – – 127,998 27,454 155,452 Second interim dividend (7.4p per share) for the year ended 30 September 2017 – – – – – (11,786) (11,786) First interim dividend (7.2p per share) for the year ended 30 September 2018 – – – – – (11,931) (11,931) Issue of shares 3,699 111,935 – – – – 115,634 Transfer of special reserve to revenue reserve – – – (12,424) – 12,424 – At 30 September 2018 43,423 684,726 3,453 – 643,037 37,151 1,411,790







Called up

Share

capital

£’000 Share

premium

account

£’000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£’000 Special

reserve

£’000 Capital

reserve

£’000 Revenue

reserve

£’000 Total

Share-holders’

funds

£’000 At 1 October 2016 35,579 463,833 3,453 12,424 403,417 17,316 936,022 Net return from ordinary activities – – – – 111,622 23,946 135,568 Second interim dividend (7.0p per share) for the year ended 30 September 2016 – – – – – (9,982) (9,982) First interim dividend (6.8p per share) for the year ended 30 September 2017 – – – – – (10,290) (10,290) Issue of shares 4,145 109,047 – – – – 113,192 Cost of share issuance – (89) – – – – (89) At 30 September 2017 39,724 572,791 3,453 12,424 515,039 20,990 1,164,421

The notes form part of these Financial Statements.

Financial Statements / Statement of Financial Position

as at 30 September 2018

2018 2017 Note £’000 £’000 Fixed assets Investments designated at fair value through profit or loss 9 1,431,672 1,186,911 Current assets Debtors 10 4,886 3,936 Cash and cash equivalents 13,175 11,482 18,061 15,418 Current liabilities Creditors: amounts falling due within one year 11 (1,243) (1,208) (1,243) (1,208) Net current assets 16,818 14,210 Total assets less current liabilities 1,448,490 1,201,121 Creditors: amount falling due after more than one year Bank loan 12 (36,700) (36,700) Net assets 1,411,790 1,164,421 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 13 43,423 39,724 Share premium account 684,726 572,791 Capital redemption reserve 3,453 3,453 Special reserve – 12,424 Capital reserve 14 643,037 515,039 Revenue reserve 37,151 20,990 Total shareholders’ funds 1,411,790 1,164,421 Net asset value per share – basic and diluted 15 812.8p 732.8p

The Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 17 December 2018 and were signed on its behalf by:

Anthony Townsend

Chairman

The notes form part of these Financial Statements.

Company Registration Number SC013958 (Registered in Scotland)

Financial Statements / Statement of Cash Flows

for the year ended 30 September 2018

2018 2017 Note £’000 £’000 Net cash inflow from operating activities before interest 18 21,712 18,741 Interest paid (568) (690) Net cash inflow from operating activities 21,144 18,051 Investing activities Purchase of investments (199,082) (125,470) Sale of investments 87,923 11,205 Net cash outflow from investing activities (111,159) (114,265) Financing activities Dividends paid (23,717) (20,272) Shares issued 115,634 113,781 Drawdown of loans – 2,200 Cost of share issuance – (89) Net cash inflow from financing activities 91,917 95,620 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,902 (594) Currency translations (209) (122) Cash and cash equivalents at 1 October 11,482 12,198 Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September 13,175 11,482

The notes form part of these Financial Statements.

Financial Statements / Notes to the Financial Statements

1. Accounting Policies

The Company is a public limited company (PLC) incorporated in the United Kingdom, with registered office of 50 Lothian Road, Festival Square, Edinburgh EH3 9WJ.

The principal accounting policies, all of which have been applied consistently throughout the year in the preparation of these Financial Statements, are set out below:

(a) Basis of preparation

The Financial Statements have been prepared under UK Company Law, FRS 102 ‘The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Ireland’ and under the historical cost convention, except for the measurement at fair value of investments, and in accordance with UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (GAAP) and the Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) for “Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts” issued by the Association of Investment Companies and dated November 2014, updated in January 2017 and February 2018 with consequential amendments, and the Companies Act 2006.

Presentation of the Income Statement

In order to reflect better the activities of an investment trust company and in accordance with the SORP, supplementary information which analyses the Income Statement between items of a revenue and capital nature has been presented alongside the Income Statement. The net revenue return is the measure the Directors believe appropriate in assessing the Company’s compliance with certain requirements set out in Sections 1158 and 1159 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

Judgements and key sources of estimation and uncertainty

There were no such judgements, estimations and uncertainty reported during the financial year ended 30 September 2018.

(b) Investments held at fair value through profit or loss

As the Company’s business is investing in financial assets with a view to profiting from their total return in the form of dividends, interest or increases in fair value, investments are held at fair value through profit or loss and are initially recognised at fair value. The Company manages and evaluates the performance of these investments on a fair value basis in accordance with its investment strategy, and information about the investments is provided internally on this basis to the Board. Fair value for quoted investments is deemed to be bid market prices, or last traded price, depending on the convention of the stock exchange on which they are quoted.

Changes in the fair value of investments held at fair value through profit or loss, and gains and losses on disposal are recognised in the Income Statement as a capital item.

All purchases and sales of investments are accounted for on the trade date basis.

The Company’s policy is to expense transaction costs on acquisition through the gains on investment at fair value through profit or loss. The total of such expenses, showing the total amounts included in disposals and acquisitions are disclosed in note 9.

(c) Income

Dividends receivable from equity shares are recognised in Revenue on an ex-dividend basis except where, in the opinion of the Board, the dividend is Capital in nature, in which case it is included in Capital. Overseas dividends are stated gross of any withholding tax.

When the Company has elected to receive scrip dividends in the form of additional shares rather than cash, the amount of cash dividend foregone is recognised in Revenue.

Fixed returns on non-equity shares are recognised on a time apportionment basis.

Special dividends: In deciding whether a dividend should be regarded as a Capital or Revenue receipt, the Company reviews all r