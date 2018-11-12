Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
FROSTROW CAPITAL LLP
10:19 ET
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 9 November 2018 was 763.89p (ex income) 765.21p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
12 November 2018
