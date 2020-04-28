FINTAINIUM ™, Inc., collaborates with CIT Group Inc Treasury and Payments Services to provide three months free access to their Workflow and Payments Platform providing immediate cashflow support that small and medium businesses need to sustain profit and grow their businesses through the current global economic crisis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FINTAINIUM™, Inc. announces a vital technology collaboration with CIT Group Inc, NA (NYSE: CIT) Treasury & Payments Services business, to offer FINTAINIUM'S patent-pending, cloud-based, financial workflow management platform (AR/AP/Dynamic Negotiation) to small and medium companies. Leveraging CIT's advanced payments capabilities and FINTAINIUM'S cloud-based platform, the collaborative solution improves financial workflow, increases management visibility and reporting, and provides outstanding payment execution, enhancing cashflow support for small and midsize businesses.

FINTAINIUM ™ is proud of this collaboration in support of American companies, focused on delivering critical business tools and capabilities needed in this period of economic difficulty. FINTAINIUM ™ , along with CIT, has the data and experience to address these new challenges.

"Successfully handling payments workflows is one of the biggest challenges that businesses face in this period of economic uncertainty," said Bob McElyea, managing director, Treasury and Payment Services for CIT. "Our collaboration with FINTAINIUM is the right answer at the right time for small and midsize businesses, and we are pleased to offer a digital tool to help them manage their business from any location."

The goal of this collaboration is to provide the immediate cash flow support that business owners need to sustain profit and grow their businesses through the current global economic crisis. FINTAINIUM & CIT are waiving the first three month's subscription fee and all integration fees for companies that enroll by June 30th, all made possible by this FINTECH collaboration.

To sign up, visit the registration page at FINTAINIUM & CIT COVID19 RECOVERY SPECIAL OFFER.

"Historically, businesses have faced, and continue to face, remarkable complexities when it comes to paying and getting paid. Managing cash flow is at the heart of every business and has never been more urgent than in these challenging conditions. The FINTAINIUM ™ platform facilitates a remote and mobile workforce, connecting all of a business' reviewing and approving parties for seamless business continuity whether in the office or working from home," explains Richard Jackman, C.E.O. of FINTAINIUM ™, Inc.

FINTAINIUM'S patent-pending Dynamic Negotiation cloud-based, SaaS solution integrates with existing accounting and ERP systems. Dynamic Negotiation enables a business to proactively offer expedited or extended payment terms in exchange for a discount or premium to their customers and suppliers. It enhances customer and supplier relationships while maintaining the ongoing health of their business.

CIT's Treasury and Payment Services company provides treasury and liquidity management and payment services that optimize working capital for small and midsize companies. Its solutions streamline and automate processes for making and collecting payments efficiently, reducing fraud risk, and improving liquidity management.

This decision reinforces FINTAINIUM'S dedication to offering the most robust FINTECH solutions and services to its customers during what is a defining moment for economic stability.

About FINTAINIUM ™, Inc.

FINTAINIUM is a next-generation B2B financial workflow solution provider that integrates with existing accounting and ERP systems. FINTAINIUM has the tools and services businesses need to sustain, grow, and profit. For more information, please visit the FINTAINIUM website at www.FINTAINIUM.com.

About CIT Group, Inc.

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at www.cit.com/about.

MEDIA RELATIONS

FINTAINIUM ™, Inc.

Joanna Litchfield

(833) 372-9482 extn.710

[email protected]

CIT Group, Inc.

John M. Moran

212-461-5507

[email protected]

SOURCE FINTAINIUM™, Inc.

