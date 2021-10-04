Fintech & Insurtech Live: More in-person tickets released as unprecedented demand leads to initial sell-out

NORWICH, England, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organisers of FinTech & InsurTech Live - the hybrid industry conference due to start on October 12th - have released more in-person tickets after 'incredible demand' led to an initial early sell-out.

BizClik Media Group, the publisher behind FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Digital announced that the event would be hybrid (and not virtual-only) back in July.

Managing Editor James Clark said: "As soon as we announced an in-person element to this event, the demand was clear. The FinTech and InsurTech industries have very strong communities and in-person events are where the community comes to life. We embraced that from day one. There will be an all-inclusive catered networking area to accompany the in-person stages at the stunning Tobacco Docks venue. Our speakers are carefully curated to ensure that people walk away with actionable insights and real inspiration. We will also be announcing our Top 100 Leaders in FinTech list - a rundown of the most inspirational and influential people in the industry, nominated by fellow FinTech professionals."

London's iconic Tobacco Dock venue will play host to over 65 speakers including London Stock Exchange Group's Luke Manning, Vodafone M-Pesa's Parminder Mann, Mastercard's Ruth Polyblank, Bank of England's Tangy Morgan and Revolut's Tasos Chatzimichailidis. The event is sponsored by globally celebrated FinTech startup Saphyr.

Tuesday (12th) and Wednesday (13th) of October are fully hybrid days, whilst Thursday (14th) remains virtual - with programming scheduled for the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

Virtual attendees can network and interact with virtual and in-person attendees through the event's networking platform.

In-person and virtual tickets are available at the event's website .

Contact: James Clark

[email protected]

020 8054 2031

SOURCE BizClik Media