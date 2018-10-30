Fintech & Regtech Leaders To Explore Intersection Of Innovation And Regulation At November 15 Event

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal experts, financial authorities, innovators, and government officials will come together to explore the growth and legal implications of financial technology and regulatory technology at an event hosted by Bloomberg Law and the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology taking place Thursday, November 15 from noon – 5 p.m. at the Bloomberg L.P. offices in San Francisco. For a full agenda and to request an invitation, please visit https://go.bloomberglaw.com/2018fintechevent.

The event will provide practical insights into the rapid changes in law, finance, regulation, and technology. Topics to be covered include how businesses are leveraging the latest innovations to mitigate risk and ensure compliance, how startups are using ICOs, new blockchain-based methods to raise capital, and how regulators are responding to these new developments and related business practices.

"The evolving and uncertain nature of the fintech frontier presents increasing legal and regulatory challenges, which require global perspectives and technological innovations to solve," said Alex Butler, vice president of analysis and content for Bloomberg Law. "Bloomberg Law is excited to collaborate with the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology to be at the forefront of these issues and this event will arm attendees with the perspectives they need to operate in this rapidly shifting technical, legal and compliance environment."

The event begins with a keynote conversation with Tom Brown, a partner in the litigation department at Paul Hastings whose practice focuses on competition law and legal issues affecting the financial services industry. Additional speakers include:

Kirsten Albers-Fiedler , Legal Engineer, Open Law

, Legal Engineer, Open Law Raj Aji , General Counsel and Compliance Officer, bill.com

, General Counsel and Compliance Officer, bill.com Mason Borda , CEO & Co-Founder, Tokensoft

, CEO & Co-Founder, Tokensoft Alex Davidov , General Partner, Abstract Ventures

, General Partner, Abstract Ventures Nicole Farrar , Senior Manager, Regulatory Affairs, Coinbase

, Senior Manager, Regulatory Affairs, Coinbase Daniel S. Friedberg , Chair, Payment Systems and Counsel, Technology Transactions, Fenwick & West LLP

, Chair, Payment Systems and Counsel, Technology Transactions, Fenwick & West LLP Hailey Lennon , Director of Compliance, bitFlyer

, Director of Compliance, bitFlyer Margaret Liu , Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Conference of State Bank Supervisors

, Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Conference of State Bank Supervisors Nima Maleki , Corporate Counsel, Velton Zegelman PC

, Corporate Counsel, Velton Zegelman PC Neal Reiter , Director, IdentityMind Global

, Director, IdentityMind Global Joe Robinson , Co-Founder & CEO, Hummingbird

, Co-Founder & CEO, Hummingbird Daryl E. Shetterly , Director of Orrick Analytics, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

, Director of Orrick Analytics, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe Nancy Wojtas , Partner, Cooley LLP

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of practical guidance, comprehensive primary and secondary source material, trusted content from Bloomberg BNA, news, time-saving practice tools, market data and business intelligence.

