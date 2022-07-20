Fintech-as-a-Service Market Size Worth $949.49 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fintech-as-a-service market size is expected to reach USD 949.49 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption of financial technology-based solutions and platforms globally is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud-based software, and big data integrated with financial services is expected to drive the growth of the market for fintech-as-a-service.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The fund transfer segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The fund transfers apps and software being introduced such as Meta Pay by some of the major companies worldwide are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

The artificial intelligence segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the projected period. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of AI among various small and medium enterprises worldwide for digital payment solutions.

The KYC verification segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period The rising fraudulent activities such as ransomware and theft identification is one of the major factors that propelled the growth in 2021.

The insurance segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. To keep up with the consumers' changing preferences, insurers are offering flexible term products and are customizing their offerings according to customer needs. With this changing trend, insurers are adopting the Fintech-as-a-Service platform which is driving the growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for technology-based payment platforms across the region is expected to play a decisive role in driving the growth of the regional market.

Read 130-page market research report for more Latest Insights, "Fintech-as-a-Service Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Payment, Fund Transfer, Loan), By Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Fintech-as-a-Service Market Growth & Trends

The growing utilization of smartphones for online transactions and fintech-related services through digital platforms is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. For Instance, approximately 44% of the payments were done through a mobile app, according to the statistics provided by Emizentech. In addition, according to a recent study conducted by Tipalti Inc., 64% of consumers worldwide use one or more fintech platforms as a service as of 2021.

The investments made in financial technology companies are estimated to generate opportunities for market growth over the forecast period. For example, an API developer, Railsbank Technology Ltd, raised USD 70 million in a fundraising event headed by Anthos Capital, a U.S.-based investment company, in July 2021. The funds would be used to develop the company's Fintech-as-a-service platform and to provide customers with various product development solutions.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to play a crucial role in driving the growth of the Fintech-as-a-Service platform market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for digital financial services increased drastically during the pandemic. Financial institutions and banks were looking at innovative ways to provide their services online during the pandemic which propelled the growth of the market.

Fintech-as-a-Service Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fintech-as-a-service market based on type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Fintech-as-a-Service Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Payment

Fund Transfer

Loan

Others

Fintech-as-a-Service Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

API

Artificial Intelligence

RPA

Blockchain

Others

Fintech-as-a-Service Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

KYC Verification

Fraud Monitoring

Compliance & Regulatory Support

Others

Fintech-as-a-Service Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Banks

Financial Lending Companies

Insurance

Others

Fintech-as-a-Service Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players in the Fintech-as-a-Service Market

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Block, Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

Envestnet, Inc.

Upstart Holdings, Inc.

Rapyd Financial Network

Solid Financial Technologies, Inc.

Railsbank Technology Ltd.

Synctera Inc.

Braintree

