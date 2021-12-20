Fintech Automation, LLC Acquires Nearshore Developer Talent Provider DevBase

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTech Automation ("FTA"), an open loop FinServ Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform ("IaaS" or "Platform"), acquires U.S.-based DevBase, a nearshore staff augmentation company providing hiring, training, and management of hundreds of top caliber software engineers from over 13 countries to U.S.-based technology companies.

Pictured, left to right: David Park, CEO of FinTech Automation, Peter Larsen, Noah Berkson, co-founders of DevBase

The FTA Platform operates across several financial verticals bearing innate tech complexity and reducing the cost and difficulty of building and deploying financial applications. The Platform allows financial institutions and fintech companies to embed additional services to their existing service offerings, providing a better customer experience and an opportunity to drive more profitability.

David Park, founder and CEO of FinTech Automation said, "The acquisition of DevBase further enhances FTA's mission to assist financial institutions and other fintech companies develop and scale on FTA's infrastructure solutions. DevBase gives us the ability to build a front-end with better user experience ("UX") and user interface ("UI") on top of FTA's Platform to allow our customers to attract digital-native consumers."

FTA's customers are addressing the new way Millennial and Generation Z consumers interact with financial technology. These groups now make up about 42% of the U.S. population, and they value digital presence and convenience over face-to-face interactions when it comes to banking and other financial services.

By shifting the burden of technology to FinTech Automation, customers are focusing instead on relationships with customers, and offering new types of services. A fast, easy, secure way to launch financial services, such as banking, cards, wealth management, and payments, is critical to increasing customer engagement and revenue.

Noah Berkson and Peter Larsen, co-founders of DevBase said, "DevBase has a proven staff augmentation process that allows clients to rapidly and sustainably grow their team. We hold the highest standards of vetting and accept less than 5% of the hundreds of applicants monthly. We are excited to join the FTA team and continue to our growth trajectory with the expertise and guidance of the FTA management team."

About FinTech Automation

FinTech Automation is a portfolio company of a merchant bank fund managed by Austin Capital General Partner, LLLP, a Southern California-based fintech-focused firm whose partners have an average of 16 years of experience in the financial services industry, technology development, and operations.

www.fintechautomation.com

About DevBase

DevBase is an industry-leading nearshore staff augmentation company providing hiring, training, and management of top caliber software engineers across the globe.

www.devbase.us

If you would like additional information, please contact John Alvarez at (214) 624-1022 or [email protected].

SOURCE FinTech Automation, LLC