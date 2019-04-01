Fintech Challenge Returns to Detroit August 2019

DFC will bring together entrepreneurs, coders, developers, and other key players and creative minds from across the region to generate enduring solutions to address critical fintech challenges. Through DFC, fintech startups will be given a theme/ challenge statement category. Finalists from each "challenge statement category" will present their concept as a part of the Fintech Challenge Pitch Competition. With many industries relying profoundly on financial transactions, the Detroit Fintech Challenge aims to create an economic impact in Michigan by creating new and innovative financial technologies in leading industries.

Tel K. Ganesan, Managing Director, Kyyba Innovations, commented: "We are so delighted to host the Fintech Challenge in Detroit for the second consecutive year. We truly see this as a catalyst to drive a community in Detroit around fintech that will help in re-energizing the city and state with a diversified economy leading to economic prosperity for years to come."

With similar enthusiasm, Paul Riser, Director of Detroit Urban Solutions for TechTown Detroit, added: "The attention for fintech has reached a tipping point and the banking industry is clearly starting to take fintech companies seriously. While we realize there is no 'one size fits all' for fintech, we are making the bet that collaboration and integration are key for a greater Detroit region that is poised to be a leader in today's hyper-connected technological environment."

DFC is an opportunity for applicants to tap into the fintech ecosystem that is comprised of professionals, stakeholders, market leaders, and influencers in the finance, banking, and insurance services market. Startups can submit their applications until June 30, 2019. To register for DFC, please visit www.detroitfintechchallenge.com. Questions can be directed to Sarah Myrand: sarahm@kyyba.com.

SOURCE Kyyba Innovations